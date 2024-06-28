AIRLINK 87.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.1%)
World

US invites Arab, Israeli foreign ministers to NATO summit, FT says

Reuters Published 28 Jun, 2024 10:54am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

The United States has invited the foreign ministers of Israel and several Arab countries to a NATO summit in Washington next month, the Financial Times said on Friday.

NATO can weather political storms in US, France: Stoltenberg

“Secretary-General Stoltenberg has invited heads of state and government of all 32 allies, plus the leaders of our Indo-Pacific partners,” the paper said, citing a statement by a NATO official. It listed Australia, Japan, New Zealand and South Korea as Indo-Pacific partners.

south korea Japan australia New Zealand NATO Arab countries NATO leaders Secretary General Stoltenberg Indo Pacific partners

