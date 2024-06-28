US invites Arab, Israeli foreign ministers to NATO summit, FT says

The United States has invited the foreign ministers of Israel and several Arab countries to a NATO summit in Washington next month, the Financial Times said on Friday.

“Secretary-General Stoltenberg has invited heads of state and government of all 32 allies, plus the leaders of our Indo-Pacific partners,” the paper said, citing a statement by a NATO official. It listed Australia, Japan, New Zealand and South Korea as Indo-Pacific partners.