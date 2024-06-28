Govt making all-out efforts towards ICT promotion: minister

ISLAMABAD: State Minister for Information Technology (IT) and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja has said that the government was making all-out efforts for the promotion of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) in the country as the growth of ICT is a vital factor for the progress.

She was addressing the Roundtable on IT and Digitalisation with Swedish tech companies held at the Ministry of IT and Telecom on Thursday.

Ambassador of Sweden to Pakistan Henrik Persson and representatives of Swedish companies including Ericsson, Need Insights, LCC/Talkpool, Quixel, Saab, and Mahaana Wealth Ltd were present on the occasion.

She said that the Ministry of IT and Telecom is working on fulfilling the Digital Pakistan vision through multiple cross-sectoral initiatives including laws, policies and rules and regulations for enablement of true digital landscape.

The minister said the Digital Pakistan Policy is paving the way for taking digital transformation to the next level. She said the government is committed for provision of affordable and quality ICT services to the masses.

She said that the atmosphere for investment in Pakistan is conducive.

She said the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) is facilitating investment in Pakistan, urging Swedish tech companies to invest in the IT and telecom sector of Pakistan.

Later, detailed views were exchanged with the Swedish delegation on digitalisation, connectivity, IT and telecom infrastructure, IT exports, startups, e-governance, e-rozgar, gaming and animation, and skills development.

The Swedish tech companies’ representatives proposed that like Sweden Pakistan needed to expedite steps on the policy level in the IT sector.

