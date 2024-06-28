ECC approves proposal to launch ‘Risk Coverage Scheme for SMEs’

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet has approved Finance Division’s proposal to launch “Risk Coverage Scheme for SMEs” with the direction to monitor and evaluate the scheme on a quarterly basis.

The ECC meeting presided over by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb on Thursday approved Technical Supplementary Grants (TSGs) to various Ministries/Divisions.

These TSG included, Rs607.03 million to the Ministry of Aviation to provide for the employee related expenses, Rs10.477 million to the Communications Division to meet the expenses on account of Adhoc Relief Allowance, Rs803.025 million to the Defence Division for PSDP Project titled, “Establishment of National Aerospace Science and Technology Park (NASTP) in Project Aviation City Pakistan (ACP)”, Rs8.625 billion to the Military Accountant General and AGPR for the payment of pensions, Rs12.1 billion to the Finance Division to pay off liability of Government of Sindh on account of abolition of Octroi and Zila Tax, Rs293 million to the Finance Division in favour of the Department of Auditor General of Pakistan to make mandatory payments, Rs1.086 billion to the Finance Division for settling pending claims of ZTBL under prime minister’s fiscal package for agriculture in wake of Covid-19, Rs1.3 billion to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to meet the requirements of Mission Abroad, Rs366.263 million to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to meet the contractual obligations and complete the Primary Data Center of the Project, Rs96.480 million to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting pertaining to publicity campaign on Defence Day, Rs2.5 million to the Ministry of Interior as an award of outstanding performance by Arshad Nadeem, Pakistan Olympic Athlete, Rs29.131 million to the Ministry of Interior for payment to NTS for Screening Test of Recruitment in ICT Police, Rs130 million to the Ministry of Interior to provide ICT Police for the payment of POL charges and clearance of liabilities, Rs112.417 million to the Ministry of Law and Justice for the regularization of pay and allowances of Law offices, Rs428.806 million to the Ministry of Maritime Affair for development projects in Gwadar, Rs49.781 million to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to fulfill its obligatory payments, Rs7.987 billion to the Planning Commission for clearance of liabilities for the 7th Population and Housing Census, Rs4,228.429 million to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for clearing the liabilities of foreign funded projects of FBR, Rs444.271 million to the Ministry of Interior for the allocation to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to meet employee-related expenses.

The Cabinet Committee also approved the summary of Finance Division to utilise the funds of Rs355.640 million established by government– Policy Committee and allocate it to National Disaster Management Authority for flood relief assistance.

The ECC further approved the summary of Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication to return Rs11.13 billion to the Universal Service Fund (USF) to meet the budget shortfall. The committee approved the request of the Ministry of Railways for additional funds and allowed grant of Rs2 billion to clear pending liabilities.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024