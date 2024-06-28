Country needs Operation Azm-e-Istehkam

The ghastly attacks of September 11, 2001, on Twin Towers, tragically claimed lives of innocent Americans, who left their homes that morning with not the slightest hint of not returning homes to see families again for whom they were the breadwinners.

This sordid episode brought global community together to fight those having no regard for humanity. Pakistan, as a front line state and strategic partner of United States and its Western allies, stood firmly in ‘war against terror’ until the US withdrew from Afghanistan in August 2021 as a result of an agreement with the Taliban.

Throughout the conflict spanning more than two decades, achievements of U.S. and its NATO allies are now a part of history. However, the losses suffered by Pakistan and its people, and the ongoing suffering, are numerous and indisputable. Since 2001, Pakistan has been facing severe law and order challenges, resulting in significant loss of life and extreme economic repercussions.

According to Pakistan Economic Survey of 2014-15, the country incurred losses amounting to approximately US$ 106.98 billion, equivalent to Rs. 8,702.75 billion. These losses were reflective of the economic toll exacted by terrorist attacks over the years.

Year-wise bifurcation of losses shows that Pakistan suffered $2.67 billion in 2001-02, $2.75 billion in 2002-03, $2.93 billion in 2003-04, $3.41 billion in 2004-05, $3.99 billion in 2005-06, $4.67 billion in 2006-07, $6.94 billion in 2007-08, $9.18 billion in 2008-09, $13.56 billion in 2009-10, $23.77 billion in 2010-11, $11.98 billion in 2011-12, $9.97 billion in 2012-13, $6.63 billion in 2013-14, and $4.53 billion in 2014-15.

Similarly, on March 31, 2015, Dawn reported, citing statistics from the South Asia Terrorism Portal (SATP) associated with the Institute for Conflict Management in New Delhi and other anti-war groups, that approximately 80,000 Pakistanis were killed in the war against terror between 2005 and 2013.

The report further noted that by the end of 2013, 26,862 terrorists and 5,498 security forces personnel had lost their lives.

National Consortium of Terrorism for the Study of Terrorism and Responses to Terrorism (START) in their report published in 2017 claimed that in 2017, Pakistan saw 22 percent decrease in reported terrorist attacks and an 11 percent decrease in deaths compared to 2016, but injuries increased by six percent.

Perpetrator deaths accounted for nine percent of all deaths in Pakistan, lower than the global average of 24 percent. 72 percent of attacks had unidentified perpetrators. The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) carried out 38 percent of the identified attacks, declining to 60 attacks from 139 in 2013.

The ISIS-Khorasan conducted 27 percent of attacks, increasing their activities with 43 attacks (+13%), resulting in 330 deaths (+45%) and over 800 injuries (+85%). Other groups like Lashkar-e-Jhangvi and various Baloch nationalist groups also conducted attacks the majority of which targeted private citizens (32%), police (21%), and government entities (10%).

The provinces of Balochistan (47%) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (19%) experienced the most attacks, with a significant decline in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh since 2013. Despite fewer attacks, Sindh saw a doubling of fatalities in 2017 due to a major attack on a Sufi shrine.

The Vision of Humanity reported that in 2018 Global Terrorism Index, Pakistan secured an overall score of 7.93, ranking 5th out of 163 countries.

The report noted 222 terrorist incidents, resulting in 502 fatalities, 1014 injuries, and 3 hostages. In 2019, the number of terrorism incidents declined to 140, fatalities dropped to 250, injuries were reported at 589, and 9 hostages were taken by terrorists.

Pakistan, in 2020 experienced 173 terrorist incidents, with the same number of hostages as in previous years. However, fatalities rose to 263, and injuries from terrorist attacks numbered 583.

In 2021, Pakistan’s overall score on the Global Terrorism Index was 7.32, ranking 9th out of 163 countries. That year saw 292 fatalities from 206 terrorist attacks, resulting in injuries to 549 people, with no hostages reported.

The year 2022 marked the first year after withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan and resettlement of TTP fighters in Pakistan. As part of a plan shared by the then Prime Minister, Imran Khan, the government aimed to relocate at least 5,000 TTP fighters and their families, totalling around 35,000 individuals, as reported in the media.

In the year 2022, Pakistan’s score on the Global Terrorism Index went up to 7.61 whereas the number of fatalities reported was 509 in 365 terrorist attacks with injuries caused to 872 people.

The number of hostages was recorded as high as 33. Similarly, in 2023, Pakistan’s overall score was recorded as 7.92 whereas the number of fatalities reported was 689 in 490 terrorist attacks. Similar injuries caused to 1173 people and hostages reported as 24 during the year.

Since the settlement of TTP fighters and return of Taliban in Afghanistan, people witnessed a surge in terrorist attacks. Aljazeera reported in their news that “the significant increase noticed in violent incidents in the country in the past two years has coincided with the return of the Afghan Taliban to power in August 2021. In 2023, more than 650 attacks killed nearly 1,000 people, mostly those associated with the security forces”.

Business Standard reported that in the first quarter of 2024, Pakistan witnessed 245 incidents of terror attacks and counter-terror operations, resulting in 432 fatalities and 370 injuries among civilians, security personnel, and rebels. In this increasingly dire situation, terrorist attacks are claiming more lives each day and causing significant economic losses.

Moreover, targeted attacks on Chinese personnel, including engineers and workers, suggest deliberate attempts to undermine Pakistan’s economic interests.

Pakistan is currently trying to attract foreign investment and resume phase II of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, focusing on establishing industries in the economic zones.

Ensuring the safety and security of foreign investors is essential for these initiatives to succeed. However, targeted attacks on businesses and foreigners are causing significant damage to the country’s economic prospects.

The central Apex Committee of the National Action Plan devised a strategic plan on June 22, 2024, allowing permission for the operation of Azm-e-Istehkam [Determination for Stability] against militants to dismantle their networks. Previously, Pakistan achieved significant success in counter-terrorism efforts, including two major operations Rah-e-Rast in Swat in 2009 and Zarb-e-Azb in North Waziristan and along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in June 2014.

Expectations from Operation Azm-e-Istehkam are high as the country cannot continue to confront terrorism. Pakistan is already facing the daunting task of revitalizing its economy amidst whooping fiscal deficit of Rs 8500 billion in the budget for fiscal year 2024-25. In order to attract investors and spur growth, eradication of terrorism is the most pressing need of the hour. Pakistan must ensure a secure environment for investors and its partners.

The government’s focus should be on implementing effective security measures and maintaining law and order. Initiatives like the Apex Committee’s decision to launch Operation Azm-e-Istehkam against militants is the right step to restore peace in the country. However, it requires precise intelligence and surveillance to target the terrorists and their hideouts.

Strict adherence to rules of engagement is necessary to prevent civilian casualties and property damage. Post-operation, a comprehensive plan for civilian rehabilitation and reconstruction is the most important task.

However, we as a nation need to realize that by standing united behind our government and law enforcement agencies in combating terrorism will pave the way for a peaceful, prosperous Pakistan, fostering economic activities, attracting foreign investment, and ensuring our collective well-being.

