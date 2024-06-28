Ombudsman orders water distribution on modern lines

KARACHI: Provincial Ombudsman Dr Muhammad Sohail Rajput has said that the Water Board should develop water distribution on modern lines by taking emergency measures to solve the complaints related to water supply to the citizens.

An important meeting was held at the provincial ombudsman’s office between the Chief Operating Officer of the Water Board Asadullah Khan and the top officers of the water board on the instructions of the provincial ombudsman for the timely redressal of citizens’ complaints.

In which the issues of water supply, continuous complaints in some areas, cracks in water lines and payment of dues of retired staff were discussed between Adviser of Provincial Ombudsman Office Hashim Raza, Registrar Masood Ishrat, Consultant Brigadier Muhammad Jameel.

