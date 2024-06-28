Assembly has authority to determine salaries, allowances for memebers

LAHORE: Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan on Thursday gave a significant ruling on the point of order raised by opposition member Rana Aftab Ahmed Khan declaring that the Assembly has the constitutional authority to determine the salaries and allowances of its members.

The Speaker emphasized that the Assembly is an autonomous institution, and any administrative control over members' salaries would be a violation of the principle of equal distribution of powers among the three branches of government.

The ruling clarifies that the budget approved by the Assembly includes the salaries and allowances of members, the Speaker, and the Assembly Secretariat, and that any increase in salaries is entrusted to the Assembly under the Constitution.

The Speaker noted that while the Assembly has linked salary increases to those of government employees, this increase has not been implemented for Assembly members, and that linking salaries to government employees' salaries is unconstitutional.

The Speaker directed the administration to implement the ruling and appreciated Rana Aftab Ahmed's efforts in highlighting the issue. The ruling implies that if members do not pass the budget, they will not receive their salaries, and the law enacted by Rana Aftab Ahmed must be implemented.

This ruling is a significant development in the ongoing salary dispute between the Assembly members and the administration.

"Regarding the inclusion of expenses in the finance bill, they are approved as part of the budget's expenditure, the Speaker of the Assembly explained."

Earlier, while talking to media Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan rejected a US resolution on elections, stating it is "contrary to the facts". He suggested that the US lacked complete information, which would have altered their perspective.

The resolution claimed internet and mobile services were suspended during the elections, but the Speaker clarified that security agencies took measures to maintain peace and security despite intense activity. He added that 25-26 electoral petitions have been filed with the Tribunal.

The Speaker implied that if the US House of Representatives had access to these facts, they might have revised the resolution. He criticized the US for forming an opinion based on a presented scenario, highlighting the prevalence of lobbying in the US and Khan's government.

The Punjab Assembly session, presided over by Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan, began two hours late, amidst the ongoing controversy.

This development highlights the tensions between the US and Pakistan over the election process, with the Speaker's statement contradicting the US resolution's claims.

Meanwhile, Information Minister Punjab Azma Zahid Bukhari while talking to media strongly condemned the US resolution on Pakistan's elections, stating that the Punjab Assembly is a place where those seeking true freedom and their workers are being suppressed.

Bokhari questioned "Who is the US to dictate to us, and who has given them the permission to do so?"

Bokhari announced that PML N would bring its own resolution to the assembly, rejecting any external dictation.

Earlier, the session started two hours late under the chair of Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan.

Opposition leader in Punjab Assembly Ahmed Khan Bachhar while speaking on the floor of the House categorically refused to apologize for the May 9 incident, stating that if they are guilty, they are ready to accept the punishment, but will not accept dictation from anyone else.

He demanded a judicial commission to investigate the May 9 incident and questioned why the Punjab Safe City Program has not been implemented.

He also questioned why those responsible for the May 9 incident are not being punished, and why the Hamoodur Rahman Commission report was read by everyone.

He also said hanging of former Prime Minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto is a judicial murder.

Bachhar said that supplementary budget came due to bureaucracy's incompetence. Forty percent of youth are deprived of education, and every thousand children face death. Six thousand mothers die during childbirth every year.

The supplementary budget is not a favourable step adding that the expenditure is eighteen rupees, they say twenty rupees have been spent, and then what kind of wisdom is this?

The supplementary budget was made by the bureaucracy for covering up their corruption. He alleged that Rs 268 billion was misused by bureaucracy.

Bachhar said supplementary budget is a burden. The bureaucracy is punishing the people by proposing supplementary budgets. Instead of supplementary budgets, a system should be introduced that completes projects within the allocated funds, without any additional financial burdens.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024