AIRLINK 87.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.57%)
BOP 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.64%)
CNERGY 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
DFML 40.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3.59%)
DGKC 90.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.77%)
FCCL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
FFBL 34.44 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.07%)
FFL 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
GGL 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.92%)
HASCOL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.54%)
HBL 123.98 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.55%)
HUBC 164.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.57%)
HUMNL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.59%)
KEL 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.86%)
KOSM 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.2%)
MLCF 38.19 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
OGDC 136.40 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.15%)
PAEL 24.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.73%)
PPL 117.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.84%)
PRL 23.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.36%)
PTC 10.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-6.83%)
SEARL 57.45 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.39%)
SNGP 64.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.23%)
SSGC 9.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
TELE 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.54%)
TPLP 8.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.02%)
TRG 62.22 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.52%)
UNITY 29.39 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.76%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.44%)
BR100 8,313 Increased By 20.5 (0.25%)
BR30 26,578 Increased By 34.4 (0.13%)
KSE100 78,528 Increased By 252.6 (0.32%)
KSE30 25,433 Increased By 51.4 (0.2%)
Jun 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Houthi rebels claim attack on ship off Yemen

AFP Published June 27, 2024

DUBAI: Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels claimed an attack Thursday targeting a merchant ship in the Red Sea, which two British maritime security agencies said caused no casualties.

The Houthis have targeted dozens of vessels since November in a campaign they say is intended to show solidarity with Palestinians during the Gaza war, and has disrupted global shipping.

The latest attack, which took place west of the port city of Hodeida, was carried out using a seaborne improvised explosive device, said United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations.

The crew and the vessel were safe and proceeding to the next port of call, said UKMTO, which is run by Britain’s Royal Navy.

Ambrey, a maritime risk management group, said earlier “a merchant vessel reported having been ‘hit’ by a projectile” as it headed to the Saudi port of Dammam.

“The vessel was transiting south along the Red Sea when she issued a distress call,” it said.

Houthis claim attack on merchant ship in Red Sea off Yemen

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said in a statement that the vessel, Seajoy, was targeted with an “uncrewed surface boat and a number of missiles and drones”.

It was targeted for violations of the Huthi “ban” on visiting “the ports of occupied Palestine by the company that owns the ship”, Saree added.

Earlier this week a missile hit in “close proximity” to a vessel transiting south of the Yemeni port city of Aden, UKMTO said.

The ship proceeded on its journey with no reports of casualties or damage, said the maritime agency.

The Joint Maritime Information Center identified the vessel as the Lila Lisbon, a Saint Kitts and Nevis-flagged bulk carrier.

“The vessel was not hit and all crew on board are safe,” said the agency overseen by the US Navy.

The United States in December announced a maritime security initiative to protect Red Sea shipping from Houthi attacks, which have forced commercial vessels to divert from the route that normally carries 12 percent of global trade.

Since January the United States and Britain have also launched repeated strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen in response to the ship attacks.

On Thursday, US military forces destroyed one Houthi radar site in a rebel-run part of Yemen, US Central Command said on social media platform X.

Yemen Red Sea Houthi rebels Gaza war UKMTO

Comments

200 characters

Houthi rebels claim attack on ship off Yemen

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves decrease $239mn to fall below $9bn

Probe into general election: Pakistan to pass its own resolution in response to US, says Dar

Rupee largely stable against US dollar

KSE-100 gains 253 points amid low volume

Iddat case: Islamabad court rejects Imran, wife’s plea

Omar Ayub resigns as PTI secretary general

Pakistan’s remittances to recover and grow in 2024, 2025: World Bank

Budget 2024-25: a mixed bag for Pakistan’s climate change efforts

Circular debt: govt approves Rs82bn payment to OGDC

Israeli storms Gaza City neighbourhood, orders Palestinians to go south

Read more stories