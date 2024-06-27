AIRLINK 87.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.57%)
BOP 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.64%)
CNERGY 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
DFML 40.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3.59%)
DGKC 90.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.77%)
FCCL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
FFBL 34.44 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.07%)
FFL 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
GGL 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.92%)
HASCOL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.54%)
HBL 123.98 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.55%)
HUBC 164.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.57%)
HUMNL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.59%)
KEL 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.86%)
KOSM 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.2%)
MLCF 38.19 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
OGDC 136.40 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.15%)
PAEL 24.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.73%)
PPL 117.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.84%)
PRL 23.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.36%)
PTC 10.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-6.83%)
SEARL 57.45 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.39%)
SNGP 64.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.23%)
SSGC 9.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
TELE 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.54%)
TPLP 8.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.02%)
TRG 62.22 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.52%)
UNITY 29.39 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.76%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.44%)
BR100 8,313 Increased By 20.5 (0.25%)
BR30 26,578 Increased By 34.4 (0.13%)
KSE100 78,528 Increased By 252.6 (0.32%)
KSE30 25,433 Increased By 51.4 (0.2%)
Jun 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper slips to more than two-month low on high stocks and weak demand

Reuters Published 27 Jun, 2024 04:43pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LONDON: Copper prices hit their weakest in more than two months on Thursday as more bullish positions were scrapped, inventories kept rising and demand remained lacklustre in top metals consumer China.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange touched an intra-day low of $9,485.50 a metric ton for its weakest since April 17 before recovering to be up 0.2% at $9,562 by 1015 GMT.

“The rise in total exchange copper stocks to over 500,000 ton is not something the market likes when it’s already under pressure from long liquidation,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank in Copenhagen.

Copper stocks registered with the world’s big three exchanges have risen above 500,000 metric tons for the first time since August 2021.

LME inventories have surged by 72% since mid-May to 177,750 tons, the highest in more than six months.

“The question is how deep can this correction go. The area just below $9,500 is an important technical level and if we continue lower from there, then we’re potentially looking at $9,100 next,” Hansen said.

Copper edges lower on dollar strength, weak China demand outlook

After rallying to a record high of $11,104.50 on May 20, prices have fallen more than 14% on sluggish economic data from China and uncertainty surrounding U.S. interest rates.

Adding to worries about weak physical copper demand in China was data on Thursday showing China’s industrial profit growth slowed sharply last month.

The most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange eased 0.6% to 77,550 yuan ($10,669.18) a ton.

“Inventory levels of copper continue to surge in China, while local premiums remain low, signalling little sign of physical demand to back to euphoric positioning in the West,” TD Securities analysts said in a note dated Wednesday.

In other metals, LME aluminium dipped 0.2% to $2,507 a ton, zinc was little changed at $2,940.50, lead was down 0.3% at $2,189.50 while nickel gained 0.6% to $17,165 and tin rose 0.6% to $32,200.

Copper Copper prices copper import LME copper copper market

Comments

200 characters

Copper slips to more than two-month low on high stocks and weak demand

Rupee largely stable against US dollar

Intra-day update: some buying at PSX, KSE-100 up over 400 points

Iddat case: Islamabad court rejects Imran, wife’s plea

Pakistan’s remittances to recover and grow in 2024, 2025: World Bank

Circular debt: govt approves Rs82bn payment to OGDC

Kenya braces for fresh protests despite president’s tax climbdown

China hails establishment of Special Protection Unit for foreigners in Islamabad

South Africa thrash Afghanistan to reach T20 World Cup final

Retired govt employees’ pensions: Notification likely to be issued very soon

117 demands of grants approved by lower house

Read more stories