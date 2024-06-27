AIRLINK 87.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.57%)
BOP 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.64%)
CNERGY 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
DFML 40.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3.59%)
DGKC 90.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.77%)
FCCL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
FFBL 34.44 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.07%)
FFL 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
GGL 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.92%)
HASCOL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.54%)
HBL 123.98 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.55%)
HUBC 164.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.57%)
HUMNL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.59%)
KEL 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.86%)
KOSM 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.2%)
MLCF 38.19 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
OGDC 136.40 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.15%)
PAEL 24.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.73%)
PPL 117.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.84%)
PRL 23.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.36%)
PTC 10.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-6.83%)
SEARL 57.45 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.39%)
SNGP 64.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.23%)
SSGC 9.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
TELE 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.54%)
TPLP 8.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.02%)
TRG 62.22 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.52%)
UNITY 29.39 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.76%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.44%)
BR100 8,311 Increased By 19 (0.23%)
BR30 26,566 Increased By 22.5 (0.08%)
KSE100 78,528 Increased By 252.6 (0.32%)
KSE30 25,433 Increased By 51.4 (0.2%)
Jun 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Landslides, lightning and floods kill 14 in Nepal

AFP Published 27 Jun, 2024 02:46pm

KATHMANDU: Torrential monsoon storms in Nepal have triggered landslides, lightning and flooding killing at least 14 people, a disaster official said Thursday.

Monsoon rains from June to September bring widespread death and destruction every year across South Asia, but the numbers of fatal floods and landslides have increased in recent years.

Experts say climate change and increased road construction are exacerbating the problem.

Among those killed on Wednesday were four people, two of them children, who were buried alive when three homes were swept away in a landslide in Lamjung district, west of Kathmandu, disaster official Dijan Bhattarai told AFP.

Other landslides killed four more people, while five people died after being struck by lightning, Bhattarai said, a spokesman at the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority.

As ice melts, Everest’s ‘death zone’ gives up its ghosts

One more person drowned in floods, he said.

Six others have died in floods since the monsoon began this month.

Nepal landslides Torrential monsoon storms National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority Dijan Bhattarai

Comments

200 characters

Landslides, lightning and floods kill 14 in Nepal

Intra-day update: rupee inches up against US dollar

Intra-day update: some buying at PSX, KSE-100 up over 400 points

Iddat case: Islamabad court rejects Imran, wife’s plea

Pakistan’s remittances to recover and grow in 2024, 2025: World Bank

Circular debt: govt approves Rs82bn payment to OGDC

Kenya braces for fresh protests despite president’s tax climbdown

South Africa thrash Afghanistan to reach T20 World Cup final

117 demands of grants approved by lower house

Retired govt employees’ pensions: Notification likely to be issued very soon

Chinese industries’ transfer to Pakistan: PM allows JV project

Read more stories