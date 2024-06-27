AIRLINK 87.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.57%)
BOP 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.64%)
CNERGY 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
DFML 40.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3.59%)
DGKC 90.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.77%)
FCCL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
FFBL 34.44 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.07%)
FFL 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
GGL 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.92%)
HASCOL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.54%)
HBL 123.98 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.55%)
HUBC 164.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.57%)
HUMNL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.59%)
KEL 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.86%)
KOSM 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.2%)
MLCF 38.19 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
OGDC 136.40 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.15%)
PAEL 24.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.73%)
PPL 117.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.84%)
PRL 23.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.36%)
PTC 10.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-6.83%)
SEARL 57.45 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.39%)
SNGP 64.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.23%)
SSGC 9.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
TELE 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.54%)
TPLP 8.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.02%)
TRG 62.22 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.52%)
UNITY 29.39 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.76%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.44%)
BR100 8,311 Increased By 19 (0.23%)
BR30 26,566 Increased By 22.5 (0.08%)
KSE100 78,528 Increased By 252.6 (0.32%)
KSE30 25,433 Increased By 51.4 (0.2%)
Jun 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Euro zone bond yields hit two-week high, inflation back in focus

Reuters Published 27 Jun, 2024 01:17pm

LONDON: Euro zone government bond yields rose to their highest levels in two weeks on Thursday as investors waited for inflation data from the United States and some of the bloc’s countries on Friday.

Germany’s 10-year bond yield, the benchmark for the euro zone, rose to 2.471% in early trading, the highest since June 14. It last stood 1 basis point (bp) higher at 2.463%.

Stronger-than-expected inflation prints from Australia and Canada this week have reminded markets that the battle against price rises is ongoing.

France’s 10-year bond yield rose to 3.24% in early trading, the highest since June 12.

Italy’s 10-year yield climbed to 4.02%, also the highest since June 12.

Euro zone government bond yields edge down before Ifo data

The risk premium investors demand to hold French debt remained within striking distance of a seven-year high, hit almost two weeks ago as markets worried about the risk of far-right or far-left parties winning upcoming parliamentary elections.

The so-called spread between French and German 10-year yields was at 77 bps, near the more than 80 bp level hit on June 14.

Euro zone government bond

Comments

200 characters

Euro zone bond yields hit two-week high, inflation back in focus

Intra-day update: rupee inches up against US dollar

Intra-day update: some buying at PSX, KSE-100 up over 400 points

Iddat case: Islamabad court rejects Imran, wife’s plea

Circular debt: govt approves Rs82bn payment to OGDC

Kenya braces for fresh protests despite president’s tax climbdown

South Africa thrash Afghanistan to reach T20 World Cup final

117 demands of grants approved by lower house

Retired govt employees’ pensions: Notification likely to be issued very soon

Chinese industries’ transfer to Pakistan: PM allows JV project

FBR to impose sales tax on stationery items

Read more stories