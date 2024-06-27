AIRLINK 86.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.8%)
BOP 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.85%)
CNERGY 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
DFML 38.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.38%)
DGKC 90.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.68%)
FCCL 22.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
FFBL 34.10 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.07%)
FFL 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
GGL 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
HASCOL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.69%)
HBL 124.80 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.22%)
HUBC 164.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-0.76%)
HUMNL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.3%)
KEL 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.51%)
KOSM 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.91%)
MLCF 38.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
OGDC 136.55 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.26%)
PAEL 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.76%)
PIBTL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.97%)
PPL 118.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.04%)
PRL 23.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.1%)
PTC 11.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.11%)
SEARL 57.17 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.9%)
SNGP 64.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
SSGC 9.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
TELE 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 8.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.93%)
TRG 62.24 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.55%)
UNITY 29.69 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (3.81%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.63%)
BR100 8,336 Increased By 43.8 (0.53%)
BR30 26,616 Increased By 71.7 (0.27%)
KSE100 78,684 Increased By 408 (0.52%)
KSE30 25,527 Increased By 145.3 (0.57%)
Jun 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Georgia make history by reaching Euro 2024 knockouts

AFP Published 27 Jun, 2024 11:54am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

GELSENKIRCHEN: Georgia are through to the last 16 of Euro 2024 after Wednesday’s 2-0 win over Portugal, a historic triumph in the former Soviet Republic’s first appearance at a major international tournament.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s fine finish with less than two minutes on the clock in Gelsenkirchen and Georges Mikautadze’s 57th-minute penalty ensured Georgia would claim the greatest football victory in the Black Sea nation’s history.

Georgia’s players celebrated with their delirious fans long after the final whistle, after inflicting a first defeat since the 2022 World Cup on Portugal, and being rewarded for the sheer fun they have brought to the tournament.

Willy Sagnol’s team qualify from Group F as one of the four best third-placed finishers and face a daunting clash with Spain, who won all their group games, on Sunday.

“We just made history, nobody would have believed that we would have made it happen by beating Portugal, but this is why we are a strong team,” Kvaratskhelia told reporters.

“If there is even one percent chance you can make it happen if you believe.”

Portugal had already qualified for the next round as group winners and coach Roberto Martinez made eight changes from the team which swept Turkey aside to guarantee first place last weekend.

However, his team were on top for most of the match and looked likely to equalise before Antonio Silva, who gave the ball away for the first goal, was harshly penalised for light contact with Luka Lochoshvili to give away the decisive penalty.

“We were low intensity, we conceded early which is what Georgia needed and after that we weren’t clear headed in our passing or finishing,” Martinez told reporters.

Turkiye edge into Euros last 16 with tense win over Czechs

“We tried to score but couldn’t, that gave Georgia heart and in the end it was a deserved win.”

Regardless Portugal will face Slovenia on Monday and, saving any injuries, Martinez will have a mostly rested first XI to call upon.

History makers

Kvaratskhelia was the beneficiary of Silva sloppily giving away possession to Mikautadze, who after scoring in both of Georgia’s previous matches with Turkey and the Czech Republic turned provider.

Mikautadze gave a perfectly-weighted pass to Kvaratskhelia who burst through on goal from his preferred position in the inside-right channel and stroked home a precision finish.

It was unfamiliarly clinical finishing from Georgia who would have come into Wednesday’s match with more than one point had they made the most of their chances.

From there, Sagnol’s team were content to sit back and protect their slender lead as Portugal sent forward wave after wave of attack against a packed defence.

First Ronaldo smashed a free-kick straight at Georgia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili in the 17th minute before he was booked just before the half-hour mark for dissent after what he thought was a foul from Lochoshvili.

Francisco Conceicao hit the side netting while Ronaldo protested to referee Sandro Scherer and moments later Joao Felix fizzed a long-range shot just wide.

Ronaldo’s frustrations continued almost immediately after half-time when he looked certain to score from a corner only for Lasha Dvali to unwittingly save the day with his back.

Kvaratskhelia then wasted a great chance to double his team’s lead before Mikautadze, who has been Georgia’s best player in the tournament, stroked in his third goal in as many games from the penalty spot.

Georgia then closed ranks and made rare, but dangerous forays into Portugal’s defensive third, holding out for the win to the joy of their supporters.

Portugal Georgia Slovenia Gelsenkirchen Georgia vs Portugal

Comments

200 characters

Georgia make history by reaching Euro 2024 knockouts

Intra-day update: rupee inches up against US dollar

Intra-day update: some buying at PSX, KSE-100 up over 400 points

FBR to impose sales tax on stationery items

Retired govt employees’ pensions: Notification likely to be issued very soon

Chinese industries’ transfer to Pakistan: PM allows JV project

FBR to create 25 posts of ‘commissioner refund’

Rs82bn TFCs issue: OGDCL sets stringent conditions for proposed rollover

KE’s rights acquisition: SECP says its ‘suspicions’ not eased yet

KE demands Sindh govt make Rs10.5bn payment

Qamar elected chairman of NA finance panel

Read more stories