AIRLINK 87.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.17%)
BOP 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.85%)
CNERGY 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.55%)
DFML 39.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.31%)
DGKC 92.01 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.56%)
FCCL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.44%)
FFBL 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.47%)
FFL 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
GGL 9.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HASCOL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.54%)
HBL 125.00 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.38%)
HUBC 165.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.03%)
HUMNL 10.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
KEL 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
KOSM 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
MLCF 38.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 136.40 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.15%)
PAEL 24.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.6%)
PIBTL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.11%)
PPL 118.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
PRL 23.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.3%)
PTC 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
SEARL 57.43 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.36%)
SNGP 65.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.45%)
SSGC 9.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
TELE 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
TPLP 8.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.93%)
TRG 62.35 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.73%)
UNITY 28.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.98%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 8,349 Increased By 56.6 (0.68%)
BR30 26,694 Increased By 150.3 (0.57%)
KSE100 78,734 Increased By 458.3 (0.59%)
KSE30 25,545 Increased By 163.6 (0.64%)
Jun 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Sri Lanka debt deal a key milestone towards restoring debt sustainability, IMF says

Reuters Published 27 Jun, 2024 09:56am

COLOMBO: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Thursday that Sri Lanka’s agreements with China and other creditor nations to restructure about $10 billion in bilateral debt took the island nation a step closer towards restoring debt sustainability.

“We hope that there will be swift progress on reaching agreements with external private creditors in the near future,” Peter Breuer, IMF’s senior mission chief for Sri Lanka, said in a statement.

Sri Lanka’s economic crisis and debt deal with bilateral creditors

Sri Lanka still needs to convince bondholders to restructure about $12.5 billion in international bonds.

Sri Lanka International Monetary fund Sri Lankan GDP Sri Lanka economy Sri Lanka debt

Comments

200 characters

Sri Lanka debt deal a key milestone towards restoring debt sustainability, IMF says

FBR to impose sales tax on stationery items

Retired govt employees’ pensions: Notification likely to be issued very soon

Chinese industries’ transfer to Pakistan: PM allows JV project

FBR to create 25 posts of ‘commissioner refund’

Failure to tax world’s richest means global tax needed

Rs82bn TFCs issue: OGDCL sets stringent conditions for proposed rollover

PM again invites opposition for talks

KE’s rights acquisition: SECP says its ‘suspicions’ not eased yet

KE demands Sindh govt make Rs105bn payment

Qamar elected chairman of NA finance panel

Read more stories