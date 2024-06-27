FO terms US Congress’ resolution ‘unconstructive’

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Affairs Ministry states US House of Representatives’ Resolution 901 on the political situation in Pakistan stems from an incomplete understanding of the political situation and electoral process in Pakistan.

In response to media queries regarding the passage of the House Resolution 901 by the US House of Representatives on 25 June 2024, Spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said: “Pakistan has taken note of the passage of the House Resolution 901 by the US House of Representatives on June 25.

We believe that the timing and context of this particular resolution does not align well with the positive dynamics of our bilateral ties, and stems from an incomplete understanding of the political situation and electoral process in Pakistan.”

Pakistan, as the world’s second-largest parliamentary democracy and fifth-largest democracy overall, is committed to the values of constitutionalism, human rights and the rule of law in pursuance of our own national interest, she maintained.

She further states, “We believe in constructive dialogue and engagement based on mutual respect and understanding. Such resolutions are therefore neither constructive nor objective. We hope that the US Congress will play a supportive role in strengthening Pakistan-US ties and focus on avenues of mutual collaboration that benefit both our peoples and countries.”

On Wednesday, the United States (US) House of Representatives approved a resolution supporting democracy and human rights in Pakistan, urging an impartial investigation into claims of irregularities in the country’s February 8 general elections.

A total of 368 members voted in favour of the resolution, calling for a full and independent investigation of claims of interference or irregularities in Pakistan’s February 2024 election.

The House Resolution 901 asked the representatives to vote if they wanted to “express support for democracy and human rights in Pakistan. Seven members voted against it.

