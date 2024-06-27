AIRLINK 87.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.17%)
BOP 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.64%)
CNERGY 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
DFML 39.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.72%)
DGKC 92.01 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.56%)
FCCL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.44%)
FFBL 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.47%)
FFL 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
GGL 9.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HASCOL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.54%)
HBL 124.97 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (1.35%)
HUBC 165.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.03%)
HUMNL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.37%)
KEL 4.64 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
MLCF 38.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 136.15 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (0.96%)
PAEL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.56%)
PIBTL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.11%)
PPL 118.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 23.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.51%)
PTC 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
SEARL 57.55 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.57%)
SNGP 65.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.31%)
SSGC 9.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
TELE 7.39 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
TPLP 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.82%)
TRG 62.35 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.73%)
UNITY 28.76 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.56%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.63%)
BR100 8,349 Increased By 57 (0.69%)
BR30 26,685 Increased By 141.3 (0.53%)
KSE100 78,718 Increased By 442.8 (0.57%)
KSE30 25,539 Increased By 157.9 (0.62%)
Jun 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-06-27

FO terms US Congress’ resolution ‘unconstructive’

Recorder Report Published 27 Jun, 2024 06:52am

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Affairs Ministry states US House of Representatives’ Resolution 901 on the political situation in Pakistan stems from an incomplete understanding of the political situation and electoral process in Pakistan.

In response to media queries regarding the passage of the House Resolution 901 by the US House of Representatives on 25 June 2024, Spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said: “Pakistan has taken note of the passage of the House Resolution 901 by the US House of Representatives on June 25.

We believe that the timing and context of this particular resolution does not align well with the positive dynamics of our bilateral ties, and stems from an incomplete understanding of the political situation and electoral process in Pakistan.”

Pakistan, as the world’s second-largest parliamentary democracy and fifth-largest democracy overall, is committed to the values of constitutionalism, human rights and the rule of law in pursuance of our own national interest, she maintained.

She further states, “We believe in constructive dialogue and engagement based on mutual respect and understanding. Such resolutions are therefore neither constructive nor objective. We hope that the US Congress will play a supportive role in strengthening Pakistan-US ties and focus on avenues of mutual collaboration that benefit both our peoples and countries.”

On Wednesday, the United States (US) House of Representatives approved a resolution supporting democracy and human rights in Pakistan, urging an impartial investigation into claims of irregularities in the country’s February 8 general elections.

A total of 368 members voted in favour of the resolution, calling for a full and independent investigation of claims of interference or irregularities in Pakistan’s February 2024 election.

The House Resolution 901 asked the representatives to vote if they wanted to “express support for democracy and human rights in Pakistan. Seven members voted against it.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Pakistan US US Congress political situation Foreign Affairs Mumtaz Zahra Baloch electoral process General Elections 2024 Foreign Affairs Ministry

Comments

200 characters

FO terms US Congress’ resolution ‘unconstructive’

FBR to impose sales tax on stationery items

Retired govt employees’ pensions: Notification likely to be issued very soon

Chinese industries’ transfer to Pakistan: PM allows JV project

FBR to create 25 posts of ‘commissioner refund’

Failure to tax world’s richest means global tax needed

Rs82bn TFCs issue: OGDCL sets stringent conditions for proposed rollover

PM again invites opposition for talks

KE’s rights acquisition: SECP says its ‘suspicions’ not eased yet

KE demands Sindh govt make Rs105bn payment

Qamar elected chairman of NA finance panel

Read more stories