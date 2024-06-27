KE demands Sindh govt make Rs105bn payment

KARACHI: K-Electric’s spokesperson has issued a statement urging the Sindh government to pay its outstanding electricity bills approximately Rs 10.5 billion.

The spokesperson warned that the non-payment is causing significant challenges in maintaining an uninterrupted electricity supply. The utility company has appealed to the Sindh government to settle its dues promptly to avoid any disruptions in the power supply.

However, Sindh Energy Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah revealed that K-Electric had overcharged the Sindh government by more than Rs 20 billion for electricity supply to its departments over the past decade.

An audit conducted this year has uncovered over Rs 2 billion in overbilling by K-Electric.

The minister accused K-Electric of recovering its line losses by adding them to the provincial government’s power bills, emphasizing that account reconciliation has provided a clearer picture of the outstanding amount owed.

The minister also claimed that while real-time data is being received through smart meters installed by HESCO and SEPCO, K-Electric has yet to install such meters to provide real-time data on power supply and consumption. “If government departments have been subjected to this overbilling, one can imagine the impact on common consumers,” Shah remarked.

