AIRLINK 87.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.17%)
BOP 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.64%)
CNERGY 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
DFML 39.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.72%)
DGKC 92.01 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.56%)
FCCL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.44%)
FFBL 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.47%)
FFL 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
GGL 9.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HASCOL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.54%)
HBL 124.97 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (1.35%)
HUBC 165.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.03%)
HUMNL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.37%)
KEL 4.64 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
MLCF 38.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 136.15 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (0.96%)
PAEL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.56%)
PIBTL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.11%)
PPL 118.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 23.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.51%)
PTC 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
SEARL 57.55 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.57%)
SNGP 65.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.31%)
SSGC 9.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
TELE 7.39 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
TPLP 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.82%)
TRG 62.35 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.73%)
UNITY 28.76 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.56%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.63%)
BR100 8,349 Increased By 57 (0.69%)
BR30 26,685 Increased By 141.3 (0.53%)
KSE100 78,718 Increased By 442.8 (0.57%)
KSE30 25,539 Increased By 157.9 (0.62%)
Jun 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-06-27

KE demands Sindh govt make Rs105bn payment

Mohammad Bilal Tahir Published June 27, 2024 Updated June 27, 2024 08:51am

KARACHI: K-Electric’s spokesperson has issued a statement urging the Sindh government to pay its outstanding electricity bills approximately Rs 10.5 billion.

The spokesperson warned that the non-payment is causing significant challenges in maintaining an uninterrupted electricity supply. The utility company has appealed to the Sindh government to settle its dues promptly to avoid any disruptions in the power supply.

However, Sindh Energy Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah revealed that K-Electric had overcharged the Sindh government by more than Rs 20 billion for electricity supply to its departments over the past decade.

KE issues stern warning to Sindh govt over dues

An audit conducted this year has uncovered over Rs 2 billion in overbilling by K-Electric.

The minister accused K-Electric of recovering its line losses by adding them to the provincial government’s power bills, emphasizing that account reconciliation has provided a clearer picture of the outstanding amount owed.

The minister also claimed that while real-time data is being received through smart meters installed by HESCO and SEPCO, K-Electric has yet to install such meters to provide real-time data on power supply and consumption. “If government departments have been subjected to this overbilling, one can imagine the impact on common consumers,” Shah remarked.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

KE Syed Nasir Hussain Shah Sindh Government Electricity Supply electricity bills K-Electric Sindh Energy Minister overbilling KE payments

Comments

200 characters

KE demands Sindh govt make Rs105bn payment

FBR to impose sales tax on stationery items

Retired govt employees’ pensions: Notification likely to be issued very soon

Chinese industries’ transfer to Pakistan: PM allows JV project

FBR to create 25 posts of ‘commissioner refund’

Failure to tax world’s richest means global tax needed

Rs82bn TFCs issue: OGDCL sets stringent conditions for proposed rollover

PM again invites opposition for talks

KE’s rights acquisition: SECP says its ‘suspicions’ not eased yet

Qamar elected chairman of NA finance panel

Read more stories