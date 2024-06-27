AIRLINK 87.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.1%)
BOP 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.42%)
CNERGY 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.55%)
DFML 39.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.36%)
DGKC 92.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.55%)
FCCL 23.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.83%)
FFBL 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.47%)
FFL 9.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 9.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
HASCOL 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.71%)
HBL 124.99 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.37%)
HUBC 165.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.03%)
HUMNL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
KEL 4.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.65%)
KOSM 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
MLCF 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.24%)
OGDC 135.90 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.78%)
PAEL 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.76%)
PIBTL 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.62%)
PPL 118.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.09%)
PRL 23.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
PTC 11.81 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.77%)
SEARL 57.51 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.5%)
SNGP 65.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.45%)
SSGC 9.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
TELE 7.39 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
TPLP 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.82%)
TRG 62.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.81%)
UNITY 28.74 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.49%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.63%)
BR100 8,351 Increased By 58.7 (0.71%)
BR30 26,687 Increased By 143.2 (0.54%)
KSE100 78,725 Increased By 449.5 (0.57%)
KSE30 25,544 Increased By 162.7 (0.64%)
Jun 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-06-27

Meeting assesses steps to address heat wave issue

Recorder Report Published 27 Jun, 2024 06:52am

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Asif Hyder Shah has emphasised creating a robust and responsive infrastructure to mitigate the effects of the heat wave.

Presiding over a meeting on Wednesday to assess and strategize comprehensive measures to address the impending heat wave.

The meeting was attended by the secretaries of energy and rehabilitation, Karachi commissioner and director general of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

During the meeting, the PDMA DG briefed the participants on the alert issued to all relevant organisations regarding the anticipated heatwave. The session involved discussions on various preventive measures and plans implemented by the commissioners to mitigate heat stroke risks.

All divisional commissioners briefed the meeting regarding the steps they have taken, including the establishment of heatwave centres in their respective areas, ensuring the availability of necessary resources, and coordinating with local authorities to provide immediate assistance during the heatwave.

Commissioners briefed that in Karachi alone, 124 heatwave camps and first aid centres have been set up to address the urgent needs of residents, 200 heatwave camps and first aid centres in Hyderabad division, In Sukkur Division 228, Larkana 60, 85 in Mirpurkhas, and 48 in Shaheed Benazirabad have been established to provide immediate relief and medical aid.

These camps are equipped with essential medical supplies, hydration stations, and cooling areas to support those affected by the extreme temperatures, ensuring comprehensive coverage and access to necessary care across the province.

He issued directives for the establishment of heatwave prevention centres in all hospitals across the province to provide immediate assistance and relief.

He also stressed that commissioners and deputy commissioners must establish heatwave camps in their respective jurisdictions, which will provide essential services such as hydration stations, shaded areas, and medical support to those affected by the extreme temperatures.

Recognising the risk posed by crowded markets, he stressed the need to cover these areas with temporary shades. This measure aims to protect vendors and shoppers from direct sunlight, thereby reducing the risk of heat-related health issues.

Additionally, he ordered the availability of drinking water in all markets to help prevent dehydration and heat-related illnesses.

Syed Asif Hyder Shah also directed Rescue 1122 services to remain on high alert to respond promptly to any emergencies. The energy secretary has been tasked with ensuring an uninterrupted electricity supply from K-Electric, Hesco, and Sepco during the heatwave period. All deputy commissioners are instructed to establish heatstroke centres at public places to facilitate immediate medical assistance. Moreover, a comprehensive media campaign will be launched to raise awareness about the heatwave, including prevention tips and treatment options.

This campaign will utilize television, radio, social media, and print media to ensure widespread dissemination of critical information.

In addition to these directives, the Chief Secretary urged the public to stay informed about the heatwave, take necessary precautions, and utilize the services provided by the heatwave camps and centres. He assured that the government is fully committed to safeguarding the health of its citizens during this period of extreme weather.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Karachi weather PDMA Heat wave Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Asif Hyder Shah heatwave camps

Comments

200 characters

Meeting assesses steps to address heat wave issue

FBR to impose sales tax on stationery items

Retired govt employees’ pensions: Notification likely to be issued very soon

Chinese industries’ transfer to Pakistan: PM allows JV project

FBR to create 25 posts of ‘commissioner refund’

Failure to tax world’s richest means global tax needed

Rs82bn TFCs issue: OGDCL sets stringent conditions for proposed rollover

PM again invites opposition for talks

KE’s rights acquisition: SECP says its ‘suspicions’ not eased yet

KE demands Sindh govt make Rs105bn payment

Qamar elected chairman of NA finance panel

Read more stories