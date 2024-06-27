Meeting assesses steps to address heat wave issue

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Asif Hyder Shah has emphasised creating a robust and responsive infrastructure to mitigate the effects of the heat wave.

Presiding over a meeting on Wednesday to assess and strategize comprehensive measures to address the impending heat wave.

The meeting was attended by the secretaries of energy and rehabilitation, Karachi commissioner and director general of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

During the meeting, the PDMA DG briefed the participants on the alert issued to all relevant organisations regarding the anticipated heatwave. The session involved discussions on various preventive measures and plans implemented by the commissioners to mitigate heat stroke risks.

All divisional commissioners briefed the meeting regarding the steps they have taken, including the establishment of heatwave centres in their respective areas, ensuring the availability of necessary resources, and coordinating with local authorities to provide immediate assistance during the heatwave.

Commissioners briefed that in Karachi alone, 124 heatwave camps and first aid centres have been set up to address the urgent needs of residents, 200 heatwave camps and first aid centres in Hyderabad division, In Sukkur Division 228, Larkana 60, 85 in Mirpurkhas, and 48 in Shaheed Benazirabad have been established to provide immediate relief and medical aid.

These camps are equipped with essential medical supplies, hydration stations, and cooling areas to support those affected by the extreme temperatures, ensuring comprehensive coverage and access to necessary care across the province.

He issued directives for the establishment of heatwave prevention centres in all hospitals across the province to provide immediate assistance and relief.

He also stressed that commissioners and deputy commissioners must establish heatwave camps in their respective jurisdictions, which will provide essential services such as hydration stations, shaded areas, and medical support to those affected by the extreme temperatures.

Recognising the risk posed by crowded markets, he stressed the need to cover these areas with temporary shades. This measure aims to protect vendors and shoppers from direct sunlight, thereby reducing the risk of heat-related health issues.

Additionally, he ordered the availability of drinking water in all markets to help prevent dehydration and heat-related illnesses.

Syed Asif Hyder Shah also directed Rescue 1122 services to remain on high alert to respond promptly to any emergencies. The energy secretary has been tasked with ensuring an uninterrupted electricity supply from K-Electric, Hesco, and Sepco during the heatwave period. All deputy commissioners are instructed to establish heatstroke centres at public places to facilitate immediate medical assistance. Moreover, a comprehensive media campaign will be launched to raise awareness about the heatwave, including prevention tips and treatment options.

This campaign will utilize television, radio, social media, and print media to ensure widespread dissemination of critical information.

In addition to these directives, the Chief Secretary urged the public to stay informed about the heatwave, take necessary precautions, and utilize the services provided by the heatwave camps and centres. He assured that the government is fully committed to safeguarding the health of its citizens during this period of extreme weather.

