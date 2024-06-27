‘Sindh govt taking steps to curtail incidence of HIV’

KARACHI: Government of Sindh is actively implementing extensive measures to curtail the incidence of HIV in the province.

These steps include widespread HIV screening, which is crucial for identifying and treating new cases. We have inaugurated new HIV Treatment Centers and upgraded and digitalized existing centers for greater efficiency. All these achievements have been verified by the Global Fund.

Additionally, we have directed the Sindh Healthcare Commission to take strict action against quacks while we ensure the effective disposal of needles, and raise awareness about preventive measures.

The identification of HIV through screening is extremely important as it allows patients to receive treatment, enabling them to live healthy lives and take measures to prevent further transmission.

Moreover, we are making consistent efforts to track the location and movement of patients to provide them with treatment regardless of their whereabouts.

To further prevent and treat HIV, the Government of Sindh is implementing education programs in schools and communities to raise awareness about HIV transmission and prevention.

We are also trying to ensure access to Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP), a medication that can significantly reduce the risk of HIV infection among high-risk populations. Mobile health units have also been deployed to reach remote and underserved areas, providing testing, treatment, and educational resources.

The Sindh government seeks the media’s support in raising awareness and ensures that there is no need to spread panic. There is no clustering of cases hence we are able to track them.

Meanwhile we are strengthening partnerships and collaborating with local and international organizations to leverage resources and expertise in combating HIV. We are also providing psychosocial support services to individuals living with HIV and their families to help them cope with the diagnosis and treatment.

The Sindh government realizes the need for capacity building and is ensuring that healthcare providers receive regular training on the latest HIV treatment protocols and patient care techniques. It may be noted that from January to June 2024, Sindh has reported 1,453 new HIV cases, including 169 children.

An area that has been in the news lately is Mirpur Khas, we would like to clarify that the number of positive cases is in Mirpur Khas was 24 and all of these cases have been accounted for and registered with the CDC Wing at DGHSS. 17 of these cases are actively receiving treatment at the ART center, 2 cases were found to be HIV negative upon further testing, and 4 patients have unfortunately passed away.

One of the cases hasn’t been located but we are tracking them through I’d card and movement. In efforts to mitigate the spread of HIV, 3,072 individuals have been screened in Mirpur Khas, resulting in 5 new positive cases, yielding a positivity rate of 0.16%.

People can live perfectly healthy lives with HIV if it is diagnosed on time and treatment is provided, so we also must reduce the stigma associated with HIV to encourage more people to get tested and seek treatment.

By taking these steps, the Government of Sindh aims to create a comprehensive and effective strategy to combat HIV and improve the health and well-being of its residents.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024