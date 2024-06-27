AIRLINK 87.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.64%)
CNERGY 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.55%)
DFML 39.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.36%)
DGKC 92.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.77%)
FCCL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.44%)
FFBL 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.33%)
FFL 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
GGL 9.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HASCOL 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.71%)
HBL 124.99 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.37%)
HUBC 165.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.03%)
HUMNL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
KEL 4.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.65%)
KOSM 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
MLCF 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.24%)
OGDC 136.08 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (0.91%)
PAEL 24.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.3%)
PPL 118.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.17%)
PRL 23.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PTC 11.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
SEARL 57.61 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.68%)
SNGP 65.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.45%)
SSGC 9.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
TELE 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
TPLP 8.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.59%)
TRG 62.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.81%)
UNITY 28.74 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.49%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 8,348 Increased By 55.9 (0.67%)
BR30 26,671 Increased By 127.2 (0.48%)
KSE100 78,738 Increased By 462.4 (0.59%)
KSE30 25,547 Increased By 165.6 (0.65%)
World Print 2024-06-27

WikiLeaks founder Assange returns home a free man

AFP Published 27 Jun, 2024 06:52am

CANBERRA: WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange returned home to Australia to start life as a free man Wednesday after admitting he revealed US defence secrets in a deal that unlocked the door to his London prison cell.

Assange landed on a chilly Canberra evening in a private jet, the final act of an international drama that led him from a five-year stretch in the high-security Belmarsh prison in Britain to a courtroom in a US Pacific island territory and, finally, home.

His white hair swept back, the Australian raised a fist as he emerged from the plane door, striding across the tarmac to give a hug to his wife Stella that lifted her off the ground and then to embrace his father.

Dozens of television journalists, photographers and reporters peered through the airport fencing to see Assange, who wore a dark suit, white shirt and brown tie.

“He will be able to spend quality time with his wife Stella, and his two children, be able to walk up and down on the beach and feel the sand through his toes in winter — that lovely chill,” Assange’s father, John Shipton, said earlier in the day.

Prison time had taken a toll on Assange, who did not attend a WikiLeaks news conference to mark his return, his wife told reporters.

