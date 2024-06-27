AIRLINK 87.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
BOP 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.64%)
CNERGY 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
DFML 39.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
DGKC 92.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.55%)
FCCL 23.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.83%)
FFBL 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.33%)
FFL 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
GGL 9.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HASCOL 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.71%)
HBL 124.83 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (1.24%)
HUBC 165.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.27%)
HUMNL 10.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.65%)
KOSM 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
MLCF 37.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.29%)
OGDC 136.19 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (0.99%)
PAEL 24.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.52%)
PIBTL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.3%)
PPL 118.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
PRL 23.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
PTC 11.81 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.77%)
SEARL 57.24 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.02%)
SNGP 65.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.38%)
SSGC 9.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
TELE 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.82%)
TPLP 8.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.48%)
TRG 62.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.81%)
UNITY 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.63%)
BR100 8,346 Increased By 53.8 (0.65%)
BR30 26,662 Increased By 117.6 (0.44%)
KSE100 78,718 Increased By 442.8 (0.57%)
KSE30 25,538 Increased By 157.1 (0.62%)
Jun 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-06-27

Gazprom signs memo with Iran on Russian gas supplies

Reuters Published 27 Jun, 2024 06:52am

MOSCOW: Russian energy giant Gazprom has signed a memorandum with the National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC) to supply Russian pipeline gas to Iran, it said on Wednesday.

No details from the memorandum, which was signed during a visit by Gazprom’s head Alexei Miller to Iran at a ceremony attended by Iran’s interim president Mohammad Mokhber, were revealed.

Iran sits on the world’s second-largest gas reserves after Russia, and Moscow has long sought to make inroads into its natural gas business. US sanctions have hindered Iran’s access to technology and slowed the development of its gas exports.

Gazprom has seen its gas supplies to Europe, once the source of two-thirds of its gas sales revenue, plummeting to post-Soviet lows over the conflict in Ukraine. Last year it incurred losses of almost $7 billion, its first annual loss since 1999.

In July 2022 Gazprom signed a memorandum of understanding on energy cooperation with the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) worth around $40 billion, but no concrete deals have emerged from that agreement.

Under its terms Gazprom was supposed to help NIOC develop the Kish and North Pars gas fields and six oil fields, and to become involved in the completion of liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects and the construction of gas export pipelines.

Gazprom Russian gas pipeline Russian energy Mohammad Mokhber

Comments

200 characters

Gazprom signs memo with Iran on Russian gas supplies

FBR to impose sales tax on stationery items

Retired govt employees’ pensions: Notification likely to be issued very soon

Chinese industries’ transfer to Pakistan: PM allows JV project

FBR to create 25 posts of ‘commissioner refund’

Failure to tax world’s richest means global tax needed

Rs82bn TFCs issue: OGDCL sets stringent conditions for proposed rollover

PM again invites opposition for talks

KE’s rights acquisition: SECP says its ‘suspicions’ not eased yet

KE demands Sindh govt make Rs105bn payment

Qamar elected chairman of NA finance panel

Read more stories