May 9 incident, Feb 8 elections: PTI urges CJP to fix pending pleas for hearing

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday called upon Chief Justice of Pakistan to fix the long-pending petitions of the party regarding May 9 false flag operation, review petition of the party’s election symbol and February 8 mega polls fraud sans any further delay to bring the truth before the nation.

Speaking at a presser, PTI spokesman Raoof Hasan, along with ex-chief minister Gilgit-Baltistan Khalid Khurshid, said that it was mentioned nowhere in the constitution to put the most important petition under the carpet and just focus on trivial matters and unnecessary petitions on his own choice.

He urged the chief justice to fix the party’s pending petitions including May 9 incidents, review petition, level playing fields and mega polls robbery of February 8 instead.

However, Hasan expressed dismay that several letters were written to the CJP regarding level playing field but had gone unheard.

He said that these acts were part of the notorious London Plan and questioned whether the CJP and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) were also complicit.

He said that the CJP repeatedly raised questions during the court proceeding regarding PTI’s intra-party elections, reminding him that PTI conducted three party polls including one under Supreme Court’s guidelines, but the ECP still raised questions.

Hasan said that instead of criticising PTI, the SC should take the blame, as PTI was completely deprived of level playing fields during general elections, as the party’s candidates, their proposers and seconders were detained and threatened, adding that ECP was complicit in all these egregious acts, as the conduct of the chief election commissioner was suspicious from day one.

He asserted that they were asked to respect the constitutional body and asked whether the electoral body that conducted fraudulent election deserved any respect, as all Fafan, Patan, Commonwealth, European Union and US Congress were unanimous on the point that mega polls robbery took place on February 8.

He said that the US Congress passed a damning resolution with an overwhelming majority of over 98 percent and raised five serious questions pertaining to the credibility and transparency of the February 8 general elections, which was the most rigged polls in the country.

He mentioned that the US House of Representatives expressed robust support for democracy in Pakistan by an overwhelming 368-7 vote and condemned efforts to suppress democratic participation in the country specifically it denounced harassment, intimidation, violence, arbitrary detention, and restrictions on internet access, as well as any violations of human, civil, or political rights.

He asked that CJP should ever ask about the whereabouts of the Commissioner Rawalpindi who spelt the beans and exposed the reality of the mother of all rigged polls before the nation.

Hasan stated that de facto martial law was imposed in Pakistan, adding that the Chinese delegation also raised question about political instability in the country.

He criticised CJP for his inaction against Ahsan Iqbal and Rana Sanaullah for their criminal remarks that they would make all-out efforts to keep Imran Khan in jail unlawfully and unjustifiably.

Hasan categorically said that PTI would not allow any operation in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa as the people of the province had already suffered enormously in the war against terrorism.

However, he made it clear that PTI wanted to eliminate terrorism and was ready to cooperate but any such decision should be taken after taking onboard people and the government of the respective province.

Khurshid said that the entire world was talking about the mother of all rigged February 8 polls but the apex court did not take notice of it.

He said that Qazi sahib raised questions about PTI, which held intra-party polls thrice but he remained tight-lipped on the PML-N’s fraudulent intra-party elections, which did not have even 1,000 notified members list.

