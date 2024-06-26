AIRLINK 87.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.35%)
BOP 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.48%)
CNERGY 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.53%)
DFML 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.86%)
DGKC 91.50 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.39%)
FCCL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.39%)
FFBL 33.74 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.72%)
FFL 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
GGL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.11%)
HASCOL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.48%)
HBL 123.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-1.85%)
HUBC 165.45 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (1.06%)
HUMNL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
KEL 4.64 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.22%)
KOSM 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.18%)
MLCF 38.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.24%)
OGDC 134.85 Increased By ▲ 6.04 (4.69%)
PAEL 24.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PIBTL 6.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.49%)
PPL 118.50 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (1.58%)
PRL 23.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.53%)
PTC 11.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.33%)
SEARL 56.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-2.18%)
SNGP 65.00 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.17%)
SSGC 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.72%)
TELE 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.42%)
TPLP 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2%)
TRG 61.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.43%)
UNITY 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-3.57%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.91%)
BR100 8,293 Increased By 47.2 (0.57%)
BR30 26,561 Increased By 146.3 (0.55%)
KSE100 78,276 Increased By 335.1 (0.43%)
KSE30 25,381 Increased By 194.3 (0.77%)
Jun 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

EU and Zelenskiy expected to sign Ukraine security pact

Reuters Published June 26, 2024

BRUSSELS: The European Union is expected to sign a security agreement with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday, pledging to keep delivering weapons, military training and other aid to Kyiv for years to come.

The agreement will lay out the EU’s commitment to help Ukraine in nine areas of security and defence policy - including arms deliveries, military training, defence industry cooperation and demining, according to a draft seen by Reuters.

Zelenskiy is expected to sign the pact at a summit of EU leaders in Brussels. His visit has not been officially announced but diplomats said he was expected to attend.

The pact is intended to complement similar agreements sealed between Ukraine and its allies as it continues its defence against Russia’s invasion.

Putin and Kim sign mutual defence pact

In the event of “future aggression”, the document says the EU and Ukraine intend to consult within 24 hours on Kyiv’s needs and “swiftly determine” next steps in line with the commitments.

The document is part of a broader effort by Ukraine’s partners to provide assurances that they will stand by Kyiv for the long haul, with no end in sight to the war and no immediate prospect of Ukraine joining the EU or NATO.

Countries including the United States, Britain, France and Germany have sealed security pacts with Kyiv.

Officials say such agreements are not the same as the mutual defence pact between NATO nations, but are pledges to provide Ukraine with weapons and other aid to bolster its own security and deter any future invasion.

The draft EU document says its commitments will remain in effect “as Ukraine pursues its European path” and will be reviewed in 10 years at the latest.

It does not specify the value or quantity of future assistance. It notes the EU agreed to give 5 billion euros ($5.34 billion) to a fund for Ukraine military aid this year. But it stops short of pledging the same for the coming years.

“Further comparable annual increases could be envisaged until 2027,” the document says.

European Union NATO Volodymyr Zelenskiy Ukraine security pact

Comments

200 characters

EU and Zelenskiy expected to sign Ukraine security pact

Pakistan questions timing after US lawmakers call for probe into general elections

Operation Azm-e-Istehkam: US says it supports Pakistan’s efforts to combat terrorism

Ready to hold talks with opposition: PM Shehbaz

Omar Ayub demands Imran Khan’s release before talks with govt

‘Leveraging Dubai’s business-friendly environment’: Treet Corp incorporates subsidiary with DET

Rupee registers minor gain against US dollar

PTI files application in SC to become party in reserved seats case

Pakistan’s Interloop to invest over $92mn on production, energy expansion

Bulls mark return, KSE-100 closes 335 points higher

Kenya president backs down on tax rises after deadly protests

Read more stories