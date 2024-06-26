AIRLINK 87.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.35%)
BOP 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.48%)
CNERGY 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.53%)
DFML 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.86%)
DGKC 91.50 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.39%)
FCCL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.39%)
FFBL 33.74 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.72%)
FFL 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
GGL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.11%)
HASCOL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.48%)
HBL 123.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-1.85%)
HUBC 165.45 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (1.06%)
HUMNL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
KEL 4.64 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.22%)
KOSM 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.18%)
MLCF 38.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.24%)
OGDC 134.85 Increased By ▲ 6.04 (4.69%)
PAEL 24.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PIBTL 6.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.49%)
PPL 118.50 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (1.58%)
PRL 23.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.53%)
PTC 11.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.33%)
SEARL 56.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-2.18%)
SNGP 65.00 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.17%)
SSGC 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.72%)
TELE 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.42%)
TPLP 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2%)
TRG 61.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.43%)
UNITY 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-3.57%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.91%)
BR100 8,293 Increased By 47.2 (0.57%)
BR30 26,561 Increased By 146.3 (0.55%)
KSE100 78,276 Increased By 335.1 (0.43%)
KSE30 25,381 Increased By 194.3 (0.77%)
Jun 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

South Africa ignore near-misses with eye on T20 World Cup final

AFP Published 26 Jun, 2024 06:04pm

TAROUBA: South Africa coach Rob Walter believes his team will not be haunted by its embarrassing legacy of big-match stagefright when they take on Afghanistan for a place in the T20 World Cup final.

Despite the Proteas’ deep resources of talent, the country has only won one international title – the Champions Trophy back in 1998.

In World Cup knockout games, they have won just one in 10 and have never made a final, be it in the 50-over or T20 format.

“The near misses in the past, they belong to the people who missed them,” insisted Walter.

South Africa face test of nerves and Afghanistan in World Cup semis

“This team is a different team. We own whatever is ours to own. And so, our nearest reflection point is this tournament where we’ve managed to get over the line. So that’s what we think about.”

South Africa have won all of their seven matches at this World Cup but have consistently struggled to get over the line.

In the first round, they defeated the Netherlands by four wickets only after being 12-4 at one stage and chasing just 104 to win.

A four-run win over Bangladesh followed before they avoided what would have been a seismic shock in a one-run victory over Nepal.

In the Super Eights, they squeezed past defending champions England by just seven runs.

“It’s always great to dream and I think everyone in South Africa dreams of the time when a trophy gets lifted,” added Walter.

“No doubt that will happen. Whether it’s going to be this week, that remains to be seen. We’re just going to try and play the best game of cricket that we can. And we still haven’t played our best game yet.”

South Africa have defeated Afghanistan in their only two other T20 meetings – by 59 runs at Barbados in the 2010 T20 World Cup and 37 runs in Mumbai six years later.

However, Walter admits that the 2024 Afghanistan team – who stunned Australia on their way to a maiden semi-final spot – are a vastly better unit.

“We’re seeing Afghanistan in a T20 semi-final. It’s awesome for the game of cricket. I love the way they play the game and the way they support it,” said Walter.

The coach also dismissed worries over opening batsman Reeza Hendricks who has a top score of 43 at this World Cup.

Hendricks has four scores in single figures including two first-ball ducks against Bangladesh and West Indies.

“Reeza’s form doesn’t bother me at all. He’s a quality cricketer,” said the coach.

“It was just three and a half weeks ago that he scored a magnificent 80 against the West Indies (in a pre-World Cup game), a man-alone performance really.

“He’s a wonderful cricketer and good batsmen are just one shot away from contributing to the team and that’s all we are interested in is giving him the freedom to do that.”

South Africa ICC T20 World Cup 2024 T20 Cricket World Cup

Comments

200 characters

South Africa ignore near-misses with eye on T20 World Cup final

Balochistan minister announces arrest of 2 high-value TTP commanders

Ready to hold talks with opposition: PM Shehbaz

Operation Azm-e-Istehkam: US says it supports Pakistan’s efforts to combat terrorism

‘Leveraging Dubai’s business-friendly environment’: Treet Corp incorporates subsidiary with DET

Intra-day update: rupee registers minor gain against US dollar

Pakistan’s Interloop to invest over $92mn on production, energy expansion

Bulls mark return, KSE-100 closes 335 points higher

PM Shehbaz says promotion of investment govt’s top priority

Kenyan protesters promise more rallies after deadly parliament violence

Iran picks new president at turbulent time

Read more stories