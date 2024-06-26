AIRLINK 87.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.35%)
BOP 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.48%)
CNERGY 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.53%)
DFML 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.86%)
DGKC 91.50 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.39%)
FCCL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.39%)
FFBL 33.74 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.72%)
FFL 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
GGL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.11%)
HASCOL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.48%)
HBL 123.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-1.85%)
HUBC 165.45 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (1.06%)
HUMNL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
KEL 4.64 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.22%)
KOSM 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.18%)
MLCF 38.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.24%)
OGDC 134.85 Increased By ▲ 6.04 (4.69%)
PAEL 24.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PIBTL 6.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.49%)
PPL 118.50 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (1.58%)
PRL 23.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.53%)
PTC 11.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.33%)
SEARL 56.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-2.18%)
SNGP 65.00 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.17%)
SSGC 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.72%)
TELE 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.42%)
TPLP 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2%)
TRG 61.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.43%)
UNITY 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-3.57%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.91%)
BR100 8,293 Increased By 47.2 (0.57%)
BR30 26,561 Increased By 146.3 (0.55%)
KSE100 78,276 Increased By 335.1 (0.43%)
KSE30 25,381 Increased By 194.3 (0.77%)
Jun 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

England’s Robinson concedes record 43 runs in an over in county game

Reuters Published 26 Jun, 2024 05:58pm
File Photo
File Photo

When Sussex’s Ollie Robinson came on to bowl against Leicestershire’s number eight batter Louis Kimber on Wednesday, little did the England bowler know he would go down in the record books for conceding 43 runs in an over.

After Sussex had declared their second innings on 296-6 to post a target of 464, Leicestershire were on the ropes at 144-6 when Kimber walked in and cut loose, dealing in boundaries to bring up his fifty in no time.

Kimber was on 72 when Robinson bowled the 59th over where the batter smashed two sixes and six boundaries while Robinson also overstepped three times. No balls in County Cricket carry a two-run penalty, resulting in a very expensive nine-ball over.

He brought up his century with a boundary and although Robinson tried to change the angle by coming around the wicket, Kimber could not be stopped as he broke the record for the most runs off an over in the County Championship’s 134-year history.

Shoaib Bashir had similarly conceded 38 runs in an over in a county match between Surrey and Worcestershire just two days earlier and he will probably thank his England team mate for erasing his name from the record books.

Kimber, who was not even at the crease at the start of the day’s play, went into lunch unbeaten on 191 off just 92 deliveries with Leicestershire needing 89 runs to win.

England Ollie Robinson Sussex

Comments

200 characters

England’s Robinson concedes record 43 runs in an over in county game

Balochistan minister announces arrest of 2 high-value TTP commanders

Ready to hold talks with opposition: PM Shehbaz

Operation Azm-e-Istehkam: US says it supports Pakistan’s efforts to combat terrorism

‘Leveraging Dubai’s business-friendly environment’: Treet Corp incorporates subsidiary with DET

Intra-day update: rupee registers minor gain against US dollar

Pakistan’s Interloop to invest over $92mn on production, energy expansion

Bulls mark return, KSE-100 closes 335 points higher

PM Shehbaz says promotion of investment govt’s top priority

Kenyan protesters promise more rallies after deadly parliament violence

Iran picks new president at turbulent time

Read more stories