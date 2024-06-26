AIRLINK 87.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.35%)
BOP 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.48%)
CNERGY 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.53%)
DFML 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.86%)
DGKC 91.50 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.39%)
FCCL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.39%)
FFBL 33.74 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.72%)
FFL 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
GGL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.11%)
HASCOL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.48%)
HBL 123.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-1.85%)
HUBC 165.45 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (1.06%)
HUMNL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
KEL 4.64 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.22%)
KOSM 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.18%)
MLCF 38.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.24%)
OGDC 134.85 Increased By ▲ 6.04 (4.69%)
PAEL 24.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PIBTL 6.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.49%)
PPL 118.50 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (1.58%)
PRL 23.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.53%)
PTC 11.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.33%)
SEARL 56.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-2.18%)
SNGP 65.00 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.17%)
SSGC 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.72%)
TELE 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.42%)
TPLP 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2%)
TRG 61.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.43%)
UNITY 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-3.57%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.91%)
BR100 8,293 Increased By 47.2 (0.57%)
BR30 26,561 Increased By 146.3 (0.55%)
KSE100 78,276 Increased By 335.1 (0.43%)
KSE30 25,381 Increased By 194.3 (0.77%)
Jun 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

‘Wake-up call’: third of adults not doing enough physical activity

AFP Published 26 Jun, 2024 05:46pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

PARIS: Nearly a third of all adults are not doing enough physical activity, posing a growing threat to health across the world, a major study said on Wednesday.

More than 31 percent of adults – 1.8 billion people – did not get the recommended amount of physical exercise in 2022, an increase of five percentage points from 2010, according to a study by the World Health Organization and other researchers.

“Physical inactivity is a silent threat to global health, contributing significantly to the burden of chronic diseases,” said Ruediger Krech, director of the WHO’s health promotion department.

“Unfortunately the world is not going in the right direction,” he told an online press conference.

To be healthy, the WHO recommends all adults spend at least 150 minutes every week doing moderate-intensity physical activity – which can include walking, cycling or even household chores – or at least 75 minutes of more vigorous exercise, such as running or competing in sport.

A combination of the two will also get people over the line.

Not getting this level of exercise increases the risk of people developing heart disease, diabetes, some cancers as well as mental health problems, Krech said.

If current trends continue, adult inactivity levels are projected to rise to 35 percent by 2030, according to the study in The Lancet Global Health.

This would fall far short of the WHO’s goal of reducing physical inactivity by 15 percent by the end of the decade.

Fiona Bull, head of the WHO’s physical activity unit, said the research was “a wake-up call that we’re not doing enough”.

‘Every step counts’

Inactivity rates varied widely between countries. For example, 66 percent of adults do not get enough physical activity in the United Arab Emirates, while the figure was under three percent in Malawi.

There was also a gender gap. Nearly 34 percent of women worldwide do not reach the activity threshold, compared to 29 percent of men.

There are “multiple causes” for activity rates declining overall, including that people are walking less, working at computers more and generally spending more leisure time looking at screens, Bull said.

During a busy few months of world sport which includes the Olympics and the European and Copa America football championships, Krech reminded people that “watching sports does not equal being physically active”.

“Don’t just sit on (your) chairs, get up and be active – every step counts,” he said.

The WHO emphasised that changing individual behaviour is not enough, calling on countries to promote physical activity by boosting community sport as well as walking, cycling and public transport.

For the study, billed as the most comprehensive to look at the subject yet, an international team of researchers combined the findings from more than 500 studies involving 5.7 million people across 163 countries and territories.

It was not all bad news.

Almost half of the countries had made progress over the last decade, and 22 are on track to reach the 2030 target – as long as they keep moving in the right direction.

WHO health and wellness

Comments

200 characters

‘Wake-up call’: third of adults not doing enough physical activity

Balochistan minister announces arrest of 2 high-value TTP commanders

Ready to hold talks with opposition: PM Shehbaz

Operation Azm-e-Istehkam: US says it supports Pakistan’s efforts to combat terrorism

‘Leveraging Dubai’s business-friendly environment’: Treet Corp incorporates subsidiary with DET

Intra-day update: rupee registers minor gain against US dollar

Pakistan’s Interloop to invest over $92mn on production, energy expansion

Bulls mark return, KSE-100 closes 335 points higher

PM Shehbaz says promotion of investment govt’s top priority

Kenyan protesters promise more rallies after deadly parliament violence

Iran picks new president at turbulent time

Read more stories