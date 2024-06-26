AIRLINK 87.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.35%)
BOP 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.48%)
CNERGY 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.53%)
DFML 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.86%)
DGKC 91.50 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.39%)
FCCL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.39%)
FFBL 33.74 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.72%)
FFL 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
GGL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.11%)
HASCOL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.48%)
HBL 123.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-1.85%)
HUBC 165.45 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (1.06%)
HUMNL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
KEL 4.64 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.22%)
KOSM 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.18%)
MLCF 38.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.24%)
OGDC 134.85 Increased By ▲ 6.04 (4.69%)
PAEL 24.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PIBTL 6.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.49%)
PPL 118.50 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (1.58%)
PRL 23.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.53%)
PTC 11.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.33%)
SEARL 56.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-2.18%)
SNGP 65.00 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.17%)
SSGC 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.72%)
TELE 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.42%)
TPLP 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2%)
TRG 61.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.43%)
UNITY 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-3.57%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.91%)
BR100 8,293 Increased By 47.2 (0.57%)
BR30 26,561 Increased By 146.3 (0.55%)
KSE100 78,276 Increased By 335.1 (0.43%)
KSE30 25,381 Increased By 194.3 (0.77%)
Markets

Artificial intelligence firms lead Chinese shares higher

Reuters Published 26 Jun, 2024 02:56pm

SHANGHAI: Chinese shares rebounded on Wednesday, led by gains in artificial intelligence stocks, but the benchmark CSI300 still hovered around four-month lows on concerns over subdued domestic economic data.

China’s CSI AI Index jumped 3.7%, as domestic AI companies moved swiftly to attract users of OpenAI’s technology.

The blue-chip CSI300 index hit a four-month low on Tuesday.

US firm plans to restrict access in China and other countries to its application programming interface (API), a platform that allows developers of other products to integrate its AI models.

China stocks lower as semiconductor shares drag

Among broader Asian markets, stocks stuttered in choppy trade, with risk sentiment being capped as hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials kept near-term US rate cut expectations in check.

Investors are now bracing for Friday’s release of the US personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index - the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation - with economists expecting annual growth to ease to 2.6% in May, according to a Reuters poll.

  • At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.76% at 2,972.53.

  • The CSI300 index was up 0.65%, with its financial sector sub-index higher by 0.27%, the consumer staples sector up 0.01%, the real estate index down 0.64% and the healthcare sub-index up 1.09%.

  • At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 17.03 points or 0.09% at 18,089.93. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 0.2% to 6,477.24.

  • The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares dipped 0.8%, while the IT sector rose 0.4%, the financial sector ended 0.23% lower and the property sector rose 0.4%.

  • The smaller Shenzhen index ended up 2.02% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 1.801%.

  • Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.21%, while Japan’s Nikkei index closed up 1.26%.

