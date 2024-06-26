AIRLINK 88.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.34%)
BOP 4.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.45%)
CNERGY 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.76%)
DFML 40.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
DGKC 90.71 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.51%)
FCCL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.83%)
FFBL 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.19%)
FFL 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.77%)
GGL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.61%)
HASCOL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.99%)
HBL 124.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-0.89%)
HUBC 166.50 Increased By ▲ 2.78 (1.7%)
HUMNL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
KEL 4.57 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.63%)
KOSM 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.89%)
MLCF 37.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.24%)
OGDC 137.99 Increased By ▲ 9.18 (7.13%)
PAEL 24.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
PIBTL 6.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.49%)
PPL 119.00 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (2.01%)
PRL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.69%)
PTC 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.92%)
SEARL 57.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.42%)
SNGP 65.00 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.17%)
SSGC 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
TELE 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.63%)
TPLP 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
TRG 62.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.38%)
UNITY 29.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.06%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 8,317 Increased By 71.7 (0.87%)
BR30 26,682 Increased By 268 (1.01%)
KSE100 78,459 Increased By 518.1 (0.66%)
KSE30 25,465 Increased By 277.5 (1.1%)
Jun 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Denmark through to Euros last-16 with Serbia stalemate

AFP Published 26 Jun, 2024 12:48pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

MUNICH: Denmark progressed to the knockout stages of Euro 2024 after a goalless draw with Serbia on Tuesday which allowed them to seal second spot in Group C, ahead of third-place Slovenia on European qualifiers ranking.

The 0-0 stalemate finished with the same scoreline as England and Slovenia’s parallel group match, with England emerging group winners.

With Denmark and Slovenia both finishing on the same points total and goal tally, second-place – and a meeting with hosts Germany – was decided on the basis of European qualifiers ranking.

While Denmark face Germany in Dortmund, England will return to Gelsenkirchen for a meeting with a third-placed side.

Slovenia will take on a group winner while Serbia were eliminated as last in the group.

Luka Jovic’s stoppage-time equaliser against Slovenia at this venue on Thursday had kept Serbian hopes alive of reaching the last-16 in their first Euros as an independent nation.

Having never beaten Denmark, Serbia coach Dragan Stojkovic backed his charges to “change history” against the 1992 Euros champions.

The Danes, semi-finalists at this competition in 2021, knew a draw would be enough to qualify but needed a win while hoping for an England loss to avoid meeting hosts Germany in the last 16.

Netherlands ‘appalling’ in Austria Euros defeat, admits Koeman

Despite Stojkovic’s side needing a win to progress, the Danes were more willing to attack early, with the Serbs rarely venturing into Danish territory.

Denmark caught the Serbian defence napping early, Christian Eriksen’s free-kick finding Jonas Wind alone in the box, but the forward shot directly at goalkeeper Predrag Rajkovic on the turn.

The Danes’ best phase came after 20 minutes, Eriksen forcing a fingertip save from Rajkovic and then pinning Serbia back with a series of corners.

Eriksen and Wind combined again from a corner to have the ball in the net on the 27-minute mark, but the midfielder’s direct cross had drifted out.

Jovic, brought from the bench at half-time, immediately posed questions of the Danish defence, pressuring Joachim Andersen into an own goal eight minutes in but the flag went up again for offside.

VAR confirmed Jovic, Serbia’s late hero against Slovenia, was inches offside.

Eriksen, Denmark’s most dangerous creative outlet, laid on an inch-perfect cross for Jannik Vestergaard after 65 minutes but the Leicester City defender’s header was gobbled up by a thankful Rajkovic.

Stojkovic went all out in the hope of a winner, bringing Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic on alongside forwards Jovic and Aleksandar Mitrovic, but the Serbs were unable to break through.

denmark Serbia Euro 2024 Euros last 16

Comments

200 characters

Denmark through to Euros last-16 with Serbia stalemate

Aurangzeb issues warning to retailers

Balochistan minister announces arrest of 2 high-value TTP commanders

Operation Azm-e-Istehkam: US says it supports Pakistan’s efforts to combat terrorism

Intra-day update: rupee registers minor gain against US dollar

Pakistan’s Interloop to invest over $92mn on production, energy expansion

Intra-day update: KSE-100 gains nearly 500 points

Gold price per tola decreases Rs900 in Pakistan

Sugar export: Govt to scrap permission if retail prices raised

Historic receivables, payments: KE urges PD to help settle the dispute

Islamabad Airport outsourcing: PPRA board to consider aviation ministry’s proposal today

Read more stories