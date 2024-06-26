AIRLINK 88.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.34%)
BOP 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.24%)
CNERGY 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
DFML 40.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.87%)
DGKC 90.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.33%)
FCCL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.83%)
FFBL 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.19%)
FFL 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
GGL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HASCOL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
HBL 125.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.49%)
HUBC 166.83 Increased By ▲ 3.11 (1.9%)
HUMNL 10.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.11%)
KEL 4.63 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.99%)
KOSM 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.95%)
MLCF 38.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.24%)
OGDC 129.40 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.46%)
PAEL 24.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
PIBTL 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.65%)
PPL 116.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.08%)
PRL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
PTC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
SEARL 57.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.9%)
SNGP 64.38 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.2%)
SSGC 9.68 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
TELE 7.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 8.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
TRG 62.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.16%)
UNITY 29.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.88%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,309 Increased By 63.6 (0.77%)
BR30 26,551 Increased By 136.4 (0.52%)
KSE100 78,394 Increased By 453.3 (0.58%)
KSE30 25,400 Increased By 212.8 (0.84%)
Jun 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UKMTO flags missile near vessel south of Yemen’s Aden

Reuters Published 26 Jun, 2024 11:22am

CAIRO: The captain of a merchant vessel reported a missile hitting the water near the ship 52 nautical miles south of Yemen’s port of Aden, security information provider the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Wednesday.

Citing a report it received of the incident, the UKMTO added that the crew of the vessel were reported safe as it headed for its next port of call.

Global trade has been disrupted by Houthi attacks that have forced ship owners to reroute vessels away from the vital Suez Canal shortcut, and drawn retaliatory US and British strikes since February.

Ship ‘believed to have sunk’ after Red Sea attack: security agency

The Iran-aligned Houthis in Yemen have launched dozens of attacks on international shipping in the Red Sea region since November, in solidarity with Palestinians in the war between Israel and Hamas.

Yemen MENA Suez Canal Yemen Houthis Yemen coast UKMTO Red Sea region US and British strikes

Comments

200 characters

UKMTO flags missile near vessel south of Yemen’s Aden

Operation Azm-e-Istehkam: US says it supports Pakistan’s efforts to combat terrorism

Intra-day update: rupee registers minor gain against US dollar

Sugar export: Govt to scrap permission if retail prices raised

FBR may block bank accounts of non-filers

Pakistan’s Interloop to invest over $92mn on production, energy expansion

Intra-day update: KSE-100 gains nearly 500 points

Islamabad Airport outsourcing: PPRA board to consider aviation ministry’s proposal today

Historic receivables, payments: KE urges PD to help settle the dispute

PM admits FY25 budget prepared on IMF’s dictation

Rs14bn of EDS: FBR points out ambiguity in reconciliation

Read more stories