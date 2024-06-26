Canada make a statement with win over Peru at Copa America

Canada’s new coach Jesse Marsch hailed their 1-0 win over Peru at the Copa America on Tuesday as a big moment in their history, with their first victory over South American opposition in 24 years boosting their chances of reaching the knockout stage.

Canada had failed to secure a win or even score a goal since Marsch’s arrival last month, losing 4-0 to the Netherlands, drawing 0-0 with France and going down 2-0 to Argentina in their Copa opener.

But Jonathan David’s second-half winner in tough conditions in Kansas City on Tuesday marked a turning point, Marsch said.

“I look at the result, and I know that the guys are excited to make history,” he told reporters. “That was a big moment. But I look at it more as the situation that the team was in. It was hot.

“First half, we have a good start, but then Peru started pushing us … We talked about wanting to make a big statement, to make history, to show that we’re ready for bigger challenges.

“We responded in the second half in a really good way. I thought the subs we made, that all three players came on and helped the match.”

Argentina edge Chile 1-0 to seal Copa America quarter-final place

Canada made full use of their numerical advantage after Peru defender Miguel Araujo was sent off early in the second half for a heavy challenge on Jacob Shaffelburg. Peru boss Jorge Fossati thought the Canadians were overly physical.

“I’m not challenging the red card but many others would,” Fossati said. “I understand this is a physical game, but the opponents pushing against your rival is not right” The win moved Canada up to second in Group A, level on points with Argentina, who are playing Chile on Tuesday.