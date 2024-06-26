AIRLINK 88.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.34%)
Indonesia central bank says guiding FX market by balancing supply and demand

Reuters Published 26 Jun, 2024 10:51am
JAKARTA: Indonesia’s central bank is guiding the foreign exchange (FX) market by ensuring supply and demand are balanced, a senior official said on Wednesday, as the rupiah trades near four-year lows against the dollar.

The head of Bank Indonesia’s monetary department, Edi Susianto, said the rupiah had depreciated along with other Asian currencies due to the US Federal Reserve’s comments on its monetary policy and higher FX demand from domestic companies.

The rupiah was down as much as 0.5% to 16,445 against a dollar on Wednesday.

