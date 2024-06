BEIJING: Malaysian palm oil futures dropped for a fourth consecutive day on Wednesday to their lowest levels in nearly six weeks after cargo surveyors forecast a decline in June exports so far.

The benchmark palm oil contract for September delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 14 ringgit, or 0.3%, to 3,845 ringgit ($817.22) a metric ton during early trade, its lowest since May 17.