AIRLINK 89.39 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.66%)
BOP 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.83%)
CNERGY 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.01%)
DFML 40.60 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.12%)
DGKC 90.60 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.39%)
FCCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.48%)
FFBL 34.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.09%)
FFL 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
GGL 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
HASCOL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.65%)
HBL 126.25 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.5%)
HUBC 168.47 Increased By ▲ 4.75 (2.9%)
HUMNL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.21%)
KEL 4.63 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.99%)
KOSM 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.95%)
MLCF 38.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.47%)
OGDC 128.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.28%)
PAEL 25.03 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.72%)
PIBTL 6.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.3%)
PPL 116.80 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.12%)
PRL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
PTC 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.83%)
SEARL 57.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.5%)
SNGP 64.70 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.7%)
SSGC 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.45%)
TELE 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.32%)
TPLP 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.67%)
TRG 63.54 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.18%)
UNITY 29.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.47%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,323 Increased By 77.4 (0.94%)
BR30 26,663 Increased By 248.5 (0.94%)
KSE100 78,498 Increased By 557.5 (0.72%)
KSE30 25,380 Increased By 193.1 (0.77%)
Indian shares set to open little changed; financials in focus

Reuters Published 26 Jun, 2024 09:50am

BENGALURU: Indian shares, trading near record highs, are set to open flat on Wednesday, with financials in focus after their recent rally and on relatively attractive valuations.

The GIFT Nifty was trading at 23,718 as of 0818 IST, indicating that the Nifty 50 will open near its close of 23,721.30 on Tuesday, which was a record closing high.

Financials and private banks, the underperformers since the beginning of 2023, have outperformed the benchmarks in June, rising about 8% each, compared with a 5% gain in the Nifty 50.

With money chasing heavy-weight banking stocks, a segment where valuations and earnings outlook are relatively attractive, the momentum for markets remains positive, said two analysts.

Indian shares lower

Foreign investors bought Indian shares on Tuesday, adding 11.76 billion rupees ($141 million) on a net basis, while domestic investors sold net 1.49 billion rupees of shares, per exchange data.

Asian markets were muted, while semiconductor and related stocks jumped following an overnight rally in AI-chipmaker Nvidia’s shares on US markets.

Indian shares

