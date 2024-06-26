AIRLINK 88.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1%)
BOP 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.42%)
CNERGY 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.74%)
DFML 40.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.01%)
DGKC 90.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.17%)
FCCL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
FFBL 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.33%)
FFL 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
GGL 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
HASCOL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
HBL 125.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.08%)
HUBC 163.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-0.93%)
HUMNL 10.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.55%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.43%)
KOSM 4.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.53%)
MLCF 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
OGDC 128.81 Decreased By ▼ -3.37 (-2.55%)
PAEL 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
PIBTL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.99%)
PPL 116.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-1.34%)
PRL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.62%)
PTC 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.23%)
SEARL 57.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.91%)
SNGP 64.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.46%)
SSGC 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.02%)
TELE 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.91%)
TPLP 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.18%)
TRG 62.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.95%)
UNITY 29.66 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (9.16%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 8,246 Decreased By -46.1 (-0.56%)
BR30 26,414 Decreased By -199.7 (-0.75%)
KSE100 77,941 Decreased By -291.5 (-0.37%)
KSE30 25,187 Decreased By -117 (-0.46%)
Jun 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2024-06-26

China’s Chang’e-6 moon probe lands back on Earth

Reuters Published 26 Jun, 2024 03:15am

BEIJING: China’s Chang’e-6 lunar probe landed on Tuesday in the northern Chinese region of Inner Mongolia, making the country the first to bring back samples from the moon’s far side.

The reentry capsule touched down at 2:07 p.m. Beijing time (0607 GMT), according to state broadcaster CCTV, carrying lunar soil collected earlier in the month by the probe after a successful landing on the moon’s South Pole-Aitken Basin, an impact crater on the side of the Moon that always faces away from Earth. Soon after the capsule landed, Zhang Kejian, head of the China National Space Administration, announced the successful completion of the Chang’e-6 lunar mission. Chinese President Xi Jinping said the mission’s completion was a “landmark achievement” in China’s quest to become a space and scientific powerhouse. The Chang’e-6 probe was launched on May 3 on a Long March 5 rocket from the Wenchang Satellite Launch Center on the southern island of Hainan. The samples will be transported by air to Beijing for analysis, according to CCTV.

China China’s Chang’E6

Comments

200 characters

China’s Chang’e-6 moon probe lands back on Earth

Sugar export: Govt to scrap permission if retail prices raised

Islamabad Airport outsourcing: PPRA board to consider aviation ministry’s proposal today

PPP decides to vote for budget

FBR may block bank accounts of non-filers

Historic receivables, payments: KE urges PD to help settle the dispute

Rs14bn of EDS: FBR points out ambiguity in reconciliation

CDC relaxes fees for sub-account holders, CDS connection

Azm-e-Istehkam operation: Cabinet taken into confidence

PM admits FY25 budget prepared on IMF’s dictation

Shibli talks of ‘tyranny of majority’ in upper house

Read more stories