GCAA-UAE begins Avsec assessment at IIAP

Recorder Report Published 26 Jun, 2024 03:15am

KARACHI: The General Civil Aviation Authority of UAE (GCAA -UAE) has kicked off its aviation security assessment at Islamabad International Airport (IIAP).

According to the details, a two-member team of GCAA- UAE, led by Abdullah Al Kaabi, Senior Director of Avsec Affairs, arrived at IIAP for the Avsec assessment of the airport.

Air Cdre Shahid Qadir (retd), Director Avsec Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA), on behalf of Secretary Aviation, welcomed the team. Abdullah reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to strengthening the aviation security system of Pakistan through capacity and capability building.

The opening meeting was attended by APM Aftab and all the concerned airport stakeholders.

During the three-day assessment, the team will be inspecting the implementation of various security measures at the airport, with a specific focus on the measures being adopted for flights to the UAE.

