AIRLINK 88.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1%)
BOP 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.42%)
CNERGY 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.74%)
DFML 40.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.01%)
DGKC 90.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.17%)
FCCL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
FFBL 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.33%)
FFL 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
GGL 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
HASCOL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
HBL 125.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.08%)
HUBC 163.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-0.93%)
HUMNL 10.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.55%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.43%)
KOSM 4.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.53%)
MLCF 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
OGDC 128.81 Decreased By ▼ -3.37 (-2.55%)
PAEL 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
PIBTL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.99%)
PPL 116.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-1.34%)
PRL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.62%)
PTC 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.23%)
SEARL 57.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.91%)
SNGP 64.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.46%)
SSGC 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.02%)
TELE 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.91%)
TPLP 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.18%)
TRG 62.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.95%)
UNITY 29.66 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (9.16%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 8,246 Decreased By -46.1 (-0.56%)
BR30 26,414 Decreased By -199.7 (-0.75%)
KSE100 77,941 Decreased By -291.5 (-0.37%)
KSE30 25,187 Decreased By -117 (-0.46%)
Jun 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-06-26

Financials, banks boost Indian shares

Reuters Published 26 Jun, 2024 03:15am

BENGALURU: Indian benchmarks settled at record closing highs on Tuesday, posting their best day in more than two weeks, lifted by a surge in heavyweight financial and bank stocks that have lagged sectoral peers so far this year. The NSE Nifty 50 index added 0.8% at 23721.3, while the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 0.9% to 78053.5, as of 03:30 p.m. IST.

Financials gained roughly 2% and banks rose 1.7%. The two indexes were the top sectoral percentage gainers. Private lender HDFC Bank, the heaviest stock on the benchmark Nifty, climbed 2.3%. Peer ICICI Bank, whose market capitalisation crossed $100 billion, closed at a record high.

The outperformance in banking stocks is the primary boost to markets, which are lacking any major domestic trigger, said Ajit Mishra, senior vice president, research, at Religare Broking. Analysts said that financials and banks will continue to see buying as they have been laggards this year, with their 9% rise well below the 24%-43% jump in metals, autos and realty stocks.

The benchmark Nifty 50 index has surged 8.4% from the dip seen on June 4, in a post-election rally. Among individual stocks, battery maker Amara Raja Energy and Mobility soared 19% after inking a licensing deal with a unit of China-based Gotion High Tech. Amara’s gains pushed domestically-focussed small-caps to close 0.14% higher, after the gauge hit a record high earlier.

Automobile parts maker Craftsman Automation surged 13% on plans to acquire aluminium die-cast parts maker Sunbeam Lightweighting Solutions.

On the flip side, Bandhan Bank fell 2.2% after the Reserve Bank of India appointed a director to the lender’s board, a move generally seen as an increase in oversight of a bank’s operations. “We will see more stock-specific moves in the small- and mid-caps.

ICICI Bank S&P BSE Sensex HDFC Bank

Comments

200 characters

Financials, banks boost Indian shares

Sugar export: Govt to scrap permission if retail prices raised

Islamabad Airport outsourcing: PPRA board to consider aviation ministry’s proposal today

PPP decides to vote for budget

FBR may block bank accounts of non-filers

Historic receivables, payments: KE urges PD to help settle the dispute

Rs14bn of EDS: FBR points out ambiguity in reconciliation

CDC relaxes fees for sub-account holders, CDS connection

Azm-e-Istehkam operation: Cabinet taken into confidence

PM admits FY25 budget prepared on IMF’s dictation

Shibli talks of ‘tyranny of majority’ in upper house

Read more stories