AIRLINK 88.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1%)
BOP 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.42%)
CNERGY 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.74%)
DFML 40.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.01%)
DGKC 90.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.17%)
FCCL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
FFBL 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.33%)
FFL 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
GGL 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
HASCOL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
HBL 125.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.08%)
HUBC 163.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-0.93%)
HUMNL 10.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.55%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.43%)
KOSM 4.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.53%)
MLCF 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
OGDC 128.81 Decreased By ▼ -3.37 (-2.55%)
PAEL 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
PIBTL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.99%)
PPL 116.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-1.34%)
PRL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.62%)
PTC 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.23%)
SEARL 57.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.91%)
SNGP 64.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.46%)
SSGC 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.02%)
TELE 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.91%)
TPLP 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.18%)
TRG 62.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.95%)
UNITY 29.66 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (9.16%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 8,246 Decreased By -46.1 (-0.56%)
BR30 26,414 Decreased By -199.7 (-0.75%)
KSE100 77,941 Decreased By -291.5 (-0.37%)
KSE30 25,187 Decreased By -117 (-0.46%)
Markets Print 2024-06-26

Japan’s Nikkei closes at highest since mid-April

Reuters Published 26 Jun, 2024 03:15am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average rose on Tuesday to its highest close in more than two months, as investors shifted focus to value stocks from semiconductor and other high-tech, while a weaker yen also lent support to export-related shares.

The Nikkei finished up 0.95% at 39,173.15, its highest closing level since April 15. The broader Topix climbed 1.72% to 2,787.37. Investor sentiment remained subdued towards artificial intelligence- and chip-related shares during Asian trading hours, after US semiconductor bellwether Nvidia slid for a third session on Monday and the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index finished down 3.02%. Disco Corp declined 5.5% to be the largest percentage loser on the Nikkei, while Tokyo Electron fell 1.7%.

Meanwhile, the weaker yen continued to support export-related shares, including auto maker Toyota Motor, which closed up 4.6%. A softer yen helps boost Japanese exporters’ overseas earnings when repatriated.

Investors also picked up value stocks over their growth peers, generating widespread gains in the financial sector.

Insurance firms rallied 4.3% to lead sectoral gains, followed by automakers and suppliers. “Nikkei is a more value-oriented market, and investors may be rebalancing during the approaching quarter-end to gain exposure to the lagging part of the market,” said Charu Chanana, global market strategist and head of FX strategy at Saxo. “A selective and bottoms-up approach for Japanese stocks could be attractive from here as yen appreciation risks escalate in H2.”

The Nikkei hit a record high of 41,087.75 on March 22 before retreating the following month. It has struggled to stay above the 39,000 level over the past two months as investors assess currency and bond market volatility, as well as the outlook of the Bank of Japan.

Among individual stocks, Uniqlo parent Fast Retailing rose 1.1% to give the biggest lift to the Nikkei. Among the top percentage gainers was heavy machinery maker IHI, which rose 9.7% to hit a six-year peak.

