AIRLINK 88.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1%)
BOP 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.42%)
CNERGY 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.74%)
DFML 40.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.01%)
DGKC 90.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.17%)
FCCL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
FFBL 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.33%)
FFL 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
GGL 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
HASCOL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
HBL 125.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.08%)
HUBC 163.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-0.93%)
HUMNL 10.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.55%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.43%)
KOSM 4.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.53%)
MLCF 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
OGDC 128.81 Decreased By ▼ -3.37 (-2.55%)
PAEL 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
PIBTL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.99%)
PPL 116.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-1.34%)
PRL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.62%)
PTC 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.23%)
SEARL 57.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.91%)
SNGP 64.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.46%)
SSGC 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.02%)
TELE 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.91%)
TPLP 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.18%)
TRG 62.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.95%)
UNITY 29.66 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (9.16%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 8,246 Decreased By -46.1 (-0.56%)
BR30 26,414 Decreased By -199.7 (-0.75%)
KSE100 77,941 Decreased By -291.5 (-0.37%)
KSE30 25,187 Decreased By -117 (-0.46%)
Jun 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Editorials Print 2024-06-26

Education: Khurshidi’s argument makes big sense

Published 26 Jun, 2024 03:15am

EDITORIAL: It is astonishing how Sindh Education Minister Sardar Shah revealed that 14,000 schools in his province did not have drinking water and at least 38 primary schools in Karachi lacked bathroom facilities; as if that was simply the end of the matter.

Can the government really do nothing more than lament on the floor of the house even though it alone has the authority to obtain all the facts and the power to solve all problems? Is it also not its mandated duty to the people to ensure transparency and accountability in all enterprises?

And since this particular issue concerns schools, it also touches upon the sensitive subject of education. Considering overall rising poverty and declining literacy, the government is expected to go the extra mile to make sure the schools that do exist – already not nearly enough to cater to the population – at least function properly. Yet here we are, with said minister also complaining about government-installed solar panels in schools being “stolen after a few days”.

It would have been better, and also more constitutionally correct, if the minister had instead enlightened everybody about how his government had begun solving some of these problems. But since he just listed all that was wrong without offering any solutions, he is reminded that the people of his province still look to him, as their education minister, to provide them with solutions to issues they have already been crying hoarse about for a very long time; since well before he got this portfolio.

To his credit, opposition leader Ali Khurshidi offered “all kinds of cooperation” and made it clear that there would be “no politics on the issue of education”. Now, since the government oversees allocation of funds, commands the law enforcement apparatus, and also has the opposition on board, one would expect to see swift remedial action in the very near future.

This should also serve as a moment for much-needed soul searching. Education is just one of Pakistan’s many collapsing sectors, therefore the government is expected to not just upgrade existing schools but also increase their total number. Yet that is clearly not how things are progressing.

As debated repeatedly in this space, Pakistan’s special advantage of a youth bulge – which very few countries possess – is fast turning into a demographic nightmare precisely because we are unable to adequately educate our workforce for the demands of the modern market. And every now and then we are reminded, like in the Sindh Assembly the other day, that the government is simply asleep at the wheel.

This is unacceptable. The people’s representatives are supposed to provide answers, not just throw up their hands in despair when confronted with difficult questions. Education policy is also one of those areas where voting a government out does not help because whichever is voted in ignores it just the same. For any meaningful progress to take place, everybody will have to work together, as rightly implied by the Sindh opposition leader.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

drinking water Sindh Education Minister Sardar Shah

Comments

200 characters

Education: Khurshidi’s argument makes big sense

Sugar export: Govt to scrap permission if retail prices raised

Islamabad Airport outsourcing: PPRA board to consider aviation ministry’s proposal today

PPP decides to vote for budget

FBR may block bank accounts of non-filers

Historic receivables, payments: KE urges PD to help settle the dispute

Rs14bn of EDS: FBR points out ambiguity in reconciliation

CDC relaxes fees for sub-account holders, CDS connection

Azm-e-Istehkam operation: Cabinet taken into confidence

PM admits FY25 budget prepared on IMF’s dictation

Shibli talks of ‘tyranny of majority’ in upper house

Read more stories