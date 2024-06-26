AIRLINK 88.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1%)
Pakistan Print 2024-06-26

Country to welcome first spell of monsoon very soon

Recorder Report Published 26 Jun, 2024 03:15am

KARACHI: Amid a searing heatwave, Pakistan is poised to welcome its first monsoon rains this week, the Met Office said on Tuesday, warning of floods in Kashmir, Punjab and Islamabad.

The initial weather system is nearing to prevail over the country from this Wednesday through July 1, as much-needed relief is associated with rains to douse the hot conditions.

“The monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal are likely to penetrate eastern parts of the country from 26th June and a low pressure also lies over south of Indian Gujrat,” to unleash rain, winds and thundershowers with isolated heavy falls, the Met added

Besides, Karachi Division, the rainy spell may drench Mithi, Umarkot, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Tando Allahyar, Badin, Thatta, Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Shaheed Benazirabad, Nausherofer-oze, Khairpur, Dadu, Sukkur, Jacobabad, Kashmore and Larkana from June 26 to July 1, intermittently.

The rainy weather may also bring hailstorm for Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Wazirabad, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal, Sahiwal, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Nankana Sahib, Chiniot, Faisalabad, Okara, Kasur, Khushab, Sargodha, Bhakkar and Mianwali from June 27

to July 1.

Southern parts of Punjab such as Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, DG Khan, Multan, Khanewal, Lodhran, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, Rahimyar Khan and Layyah are likely to see the monsoonal spell from June 26 to June 30th.

Dir, Chitral, Swat, Kohistan, Malakand, Bajaur, Shangla, Battagram, Buner, Kohat, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Hangu and Kurram are expected to receive the first monsoon rains from Thursday till July 1.

With a few heavy falls, the rainy-windy weather with thunderstorm may rattle Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar, Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur from June 28 to July 1.

Rain-wind-thundershowers may lash down in Lasbella, Khuzdar, Awaran, Jhal Magsi, Kalat, Naseerabad, Jaffarabad, Dera Bugti, Kohlu, Zhob and Barkhan from Wednesday to June 28.

The Met warned that downpours may unfold urban floods in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Sialkot, Gujranwala and Narowal hilly areas of Kashmir from June 28 till June 30.

It added that the possible windstorm and lightning may affect the public daily life and hit loose structures such as electric poles, vehicles and solar panels etc., over the period.

“All concerned authorities are advised to remain alert and take necessary measures to avoid any untoward situation,” the Met urged.

