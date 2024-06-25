AIRLINK 89.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.45%)
Jun 25, 2024
French snap elections spark investor worries, Paris stock market head says

Reuters Published 25 Jun, 2024

PARIS: The prospect of a politically extreme party with little or no government experience reaching power after France’s parliamentary elections is leading to investor worries, the chief executive of Paris stock market operator Euronext said on Tuesday.

The far-right National Rally (RN) party looks set to win the most votes in snap parliamentary elections coming up on June 30 and July 7 and could form France’s next government, with a left-wing coalition forecast to come in second.

France’s Macron pledges ‘to act’ until end of term in 2027: statement

“These easy solutions coming from the extremes, be it from one end or the other of the spectrum lead to concerns”, Stephane Boujnah told France Inter radio.

President Emmanuel Macron’s call for snap elections earlier this month triggered a heavy selloff of French stocks and bonds.

