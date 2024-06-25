French snap elections spark investor worries, Paris stock market head says

PARIS: The prospect of a politically extreme party with little or no government experience reaching power after France’s parliamentary elections is leading to investor worries, the chief executive of Paris stock market operator Euronext said on Tuesday.

The far-right National Rally (RN) party looks set to win the most votes in snap parliamentary elections coming up on June 30 and July 7 and could form France’s next government, with a left-wing coalition forecast to come in second.

“These easy solutions coming from the extremes, be it from one end or the other of the spectrum lead to concerns”, Stephane Boujnah told France Inter radio.

President Emmanuel Macron’s call for snap elections earlier this month triggered a heavy selloff of French stocks and bonds.