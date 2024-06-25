Parliament Lodges: Senate deputy chairman briefed on budget allocation

ISLAMABAD: The Senate House Committee meeting was convened at the Parliament House under the chairmanship of Deputy Chairman Senate, Syedaal Khan.

The committee received a comprehensive briefing from the chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) on the budget allocation for the Parliament Lodges.

A detailed examination was conducted on the funds allocated to the CDA for the maintenance and development of the Parliament Lodges over the past three years. Additionally, the committee discussed the proposed budget and its utilisation plan for the upcoming fiscal year 2024-25.

Senators Zarqa Suharwardy Taimur, Khalida Ateeb, Falak Naz, and Haji Hidayatullah Khan brought to attention several pressing issues affecting the Parliament Lodges. These concerns included water filtration, sanitation, general maintenance, security, and ongoing renovation efforts.

The matter of unauthorised tenancy was also a significant point of discussion.

Deputy Chairman Senate Syedaal Khan, directed the CDA officials to devise practical solutions to these issues and implement them promptly.

The chairman CDA sought guidance on managing unauthorised tenancies, to which the deputy chairman instructed close coordination with officials from the National Assembly.

Updates on the status of the construction of a new block at the Parliament Lodges were also presented. This project, with an estimated cost of Rs 8.6 billion, has experienced significant delays.

Deputy Chairman Senate Syedaal Khan expressed reservations on the slow progress and instructed the CDA to expedite the project and address any obstacles hindering its completion.

