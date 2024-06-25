High-level follow-up meeting on PM’s China visit held

ISLAMABAD: A high-level follow-up meeting on the prime minister's recent visit to China was held under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Board of Investment, Privatization and Communications Abdul Aleem Khan and Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan.

In this meeting, the progress was reviewed about Chinese and Pakistani companies and important aspects were discussed.

Similarly, developments on bilateral trade issues and the status of B2B activities and MOUs were also discussed.

Aleem Khan clarified that joint ventures between Chinese companies and Pakistani business organisations must be undertaken as soon as possible for which the relevant departments should complete their homework immediately and submit a report subsequently.

Aleem Khan further said that other Chinese companies which have not yet signed MOUs should also be contacted by Pakistani companies so that the visit to China can be made more fruitful.

Federal Minister Jam Kamal said that the Pakistani Embassy in China should conduct purposeful meetings with the business groups of both countries so that bilateral trade affairs can be further expanded.

In the meeting, the trade officers of the Pakistani Embassy from Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Guangzhou briefed the high-level meeting on the progress made so far.

Officers from various ministries including petroleum, health, industry, information, Power Division and information technology also attended the meeting and presented their reports regarding the prime minister’s recent visit to China.

Briefing the meeting, the secretary Board of Investment said that during the visit to China, beneficial sessions were held between 107 Pakistani and 250 Chinese business organisations and 30 MOUs were signed, which are being worked on in all respects.

Meanwhile, Aleem Khan was called on by the delegation of the American Business Council.

Chief Economic Counsellor of America John Letvin was leading this delegation.

Aleem Khan said that business activities are always welcome and will fully be supported especially on the platform of the American Business Council.

Aleem Khan said that to deal with the challenges faced by the country's economy, equal business opportunities should be provided which will encourage such policies that increase business volume. He further said that whatever policy is in the interest of the nation and country, he will fully support.

The delegation of the American Business Council thanked Aleem for the offer of cooperation and apprised him about the various issues being faced including the FBR.

