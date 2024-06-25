CM orders start of 65 services under ‘Maryam Ki Dastak’

LAHORE: Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif while chairing a meeting to review services provided to citizens through ‘Maryam Ki Dastak’ mobile application directed to further improve services under the programme besides granting approval to extend their number.

She directed to increase the number of services in Lahore to 40, and then to 65 by August 2024.

The CM was briefed by Chairman PITB on ‘Maryam Ki Dastak’ programme’s extension plan. He apprised, “From 14 August, ‘Maryam Ki Dastak’ services will start in every division. Services of Police, Revenue, Municipalities, Excise, TMA, Development Authorities and other departments will be available through ‘Maryam Ki Dastak’.”

He briefed, “Services like domicile, e-stamping, birth, death, marriage certificates, property tax, token tax, motor vehicle transfer and new vehicle registration facility can be availed through Dastak app.”

It was further briefed, “Citizens can apply for these services through an appointment with a representative of ‘Maryam Ki Dastak,’ web portal, mobile app or call centre 1202.”

Moreover, the CM in her message on ‘International Day for Women in Diplomacy’ said, “Today is a day to recognize extraordinary services of women diplomats around the world.”

She said the role of women in diplomacy was important in promoting peace as women’s leadership and perspectives bring a unique and essential dimension of empathy and tenacity to diplomatic efforts.

