Pakistan Print 2024-06-25

Chinese experts arrive at June-end

Naveed Butt Published 25 Jun, 2024 06:42am

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of Chinese experts from various fields is scheduled to visit Pakistan at the end of this month (June), aiming to foster innovation, technology transfer, and capacity building.

In preparation for this visit, Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal chaired a high-level meeting on Monday, under the directive of the prime minister of Pakistan. Senior officials from federal ministries and heads of various sectors participated, highlighting the importance of this collaboration.

Minister Iqbal directed the ministries to develop a comprehensive roadmap to maximise the benefits of the experts' visit. The focus will be on capacity building of Pakistani experts through training and knowledge sharing, learning from China's experience in innovation and technological advancements, adapting innovative solutions to Pakistan's specific needs, and skill development in key sectors.

The minister directed the line ministries to be selective and strategic, focusing on areas where China has significant experience that could be shared with Pakistani professionals. He instructed that, according to the 80/20 rule, the ministries should focus on the 20 per cent of areas that could provide 80 per cent of the results. He noted that China has 2.7 trillion dollars in imports, and Pakistan must focus on areas through which it could enhance exports and secure a share in Chinese imports.

"China's rapid development serves as a role model for the world," Minister Iqbal stated, emphasising the need for Pakistan to learn from China's strategic advancements in knowledge and technology.

The visit aims to transfer Chinese expertise to promote innovation and technology across various sectors in Pakistan, with a focus on mutual cooperation and knowledge sharing.

The planning minister highlighted the goal of exports $50 billion to the Chinese market. He said that the aim is to increase Pakistan’s exports from $30 billion to $150 billion in the next 10 years. The minister stressed the importance of upgrading Pakistan's development using China's experience and know-how.

The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has already opened avenues for investment and development, and Minister Iqbal emphasised that the second phase of CPEC will bring enhanced opportunities for industrial and technological collaboration.

"The visit of Chinese experts will provide us with countless opportunities to learn and directly benefit from Chinese experiences. We are committed to building a strong foundation for future growth, through capacity building, innovation adaptation, and skill development," he concluded.

This visit signifies a pivotal step towards strengthening bilateral relations and fostering economic growth through shared knowledge and technological advancements. The Government of Pakistan remains committed to leveraging international expertise to drive the nation's development agenda forward.

