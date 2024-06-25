AIRLINK 89.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.17%)
Pakistan

Monsoon season: CDA chairman directs depts to ensure cleaning of nullahs

Recorder Report Published 25 Jun, 2024 06:42am

ISLAMABAD: Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa, has directed all departments to ensure the cleaning of Islamabad’s nullahs before the monsoon season.

These instructions were given during a meeting held at the CDA headquarters.

The meeting reviewed the arrangements being made for the cleaning of nullahs in Islamabad before the monsoon season.

The CDA chairman emphasised the need to channelise the nullahs flowing through both urban and rural areas of Islamabad.

The deputy commissioner of Islamabad will oversee all the arrangements.

The chairman instructed the Environment Wing to immediately remove any obstructions in the flow of the nullahs.

He also directed the Sanitation Directorate to ensure that the sanitation staff cleans the nullahs to maintain the flow of water.

The CDA chairman and Chief Commissioner Islamabad stated that machinery from MPO and other departments should be utilised in the cleaning process of nullahs.

Similarly, Member Engineering was directed to provide machinery and other technical assistance to the departments responsible for cleaning the nullahs.

He further stated that after the cleaning process is completed, the assistant commissioner and Rescue 1122 should inspect and submit a report.

CDA Chairman Randhawa also instructed strict monitoring of slum areas around the nullahs and to inform the residents about the potential risks during the monsoon season.

Similarly, he directed strict monitoring of nullahs flowing through low-lying areas.

He added that during the monsoon season, the CDA staff and machinery should remain in the field round the clock to monitor the nullahs.

The CDA chairman further directed that all emergency response centres in Islamabad be made operational immediately so that citizens do not face any inconvenience.

Additionally, a helpline number should be issued for citizens to use in case of any emergency situation.

