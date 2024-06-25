AIRLINK 89.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.17%)
Pakistan Print 2024-06-25

Karachi records hottest day of the year so far

NNI Published 25 Jun, 2024 06:42am

KARACHI: Karachi experienced its hottest day of the year, with temperatures soaring to record highs as mercury reached a sweltering 42 degrees Celsius across the city with some areas experiencing even higher temperatures.

According to details, the citizens of Karachi have been instructed to take extra precautions as the city is going through a partial heatwave, which will continue for next two days.

The Met Office has said the mercury could soar to 43 Celsius today, adding that the weather will remain hot and humid in the city for three days.

Meanwhile, the locality of Gulistan-e-Johar emerged as the hottest spot in Karachi, with temperatures peaking at an intense 43.7 degrees Celsius.

The area around the airport was the second hottest, recording a temperature of 42.8 degrees Celsius, meanwhile, Shahrah-e-Faisal was the third hottest location with the mercury reaching 40.5 degrees Celsius and Mauripur was also notably hot, with temperatures recorded at 40.2 degrees Celsius.

Overall, the average temperature in Karachi was recorded at a scorching 42.6 degrees Celsius, marking a significant heatwave in the city.

Weather Karachi hottest day

