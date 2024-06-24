Jun 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia hits infrastructure in Odesa, casualties reported, Ukraine says

Reuters Published 24 Jun, 2024 12:24pm

KYIV: A Russian attack on Ukraine’s southern city of Odesa on Monday struck civilian infrastructure and caused casualties, the region’s governor said on the Telegram messaging app.

Ukraine’s interior ministry published photographs of a massive cloud of smoke rising from the site where emergency services were working to put out a fire.

The Ukrainian air force had warned the city’s residents of the threat of incoming missiles before the explosions sounded.

Russian attack kills two in Ukraine’s Kharkiv, at least 18 injured

Odesa has been a frequent target of Russian forces in the 28-month-old full-scale invasion, with many attacks aimed at the city’s port facilities.

Russia denies targeting civilians or civilian infrastructure.

Russia Ukraine Russia-Ukraine war Russia territory

Comments

200 characters

Russia hits infrastructure in Odesa, casualties reported, Ukraine says

SIC in assemblies: SC resumes hearing

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

Foreign travel ban on non-filers: NICOP holders, minors, students to be exempted

Disposal of immovable property: 15pc flat rate on gain proposed

Oil eases as strong dollar weighs on commodities markets

Value-added textile exporters reject 29pc standard taxation

Non-performing bank loans: Finance bill proposes amendments in 7th Schedule

Israeli airstrike kills eight Palestinians at Gaza aid centre

Parties stand divided over anti-terrorism operation

PFVA demands restoration of 1pc tax regime

Read more stories