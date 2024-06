BEIJING: Malaysian palm oil futures ticked up on Monday in range-trading after previous session’s sharp losses, but persistent weakness in crude and rival edible oils capped the gains.

Palm tracks rival oils lower, posts third weekly drop

The benchmark palm oil contract for September delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 12 ringgit, or 0.31%, to 3,912 ringgit ($830.57) a ton by 0320 GMT, after falling 1.49% on Friday. The contract was down 1.17% last week.