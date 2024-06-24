Jun 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Uruguay clinch 3-1 Copa America win over Panama

Reuters Published 24 Jun, 2024 10:32am
Uruguay defender Maximiliano Araujo (20) assists forward Darwin Nunez (not pictured) for a goal against Panama in the second half during the group stage of Copa America at Hard Rock Stadium. Photo: Reuters
Uruguay defender Maximiliano Araujo (20) assists forward Darwin Nunez (not pictured) for a goal against Panama in the second half during the group stage of Copa America at Hard Rock Stadium. Photo: Reuters

Maximilian Araujo, Darwin Nunez and Matias Vina scored as Uruguay beat Panama 3-1 in their Copa America Group C match in Florida on Sunday.

Uruguay, who have won the Copa America a joint record 15 times, were rewarded for their blistering early pace when Araujo fired home a sublime curling effort from the edge of the area in the 16th minute.

Panama grew into the match after the break and wasted several chances to get themselves back into the contest before Nunez settled Uruguay’s nerves in the 85th minute with a coolly-taken volley into the bottom corner.

Super subs give Venezuela win over 10-man Ecuador, Mexico edge Jamaica

In a frenetic spell during stoppage time, Vina rose highest to head home Uruguay’s third from a set-piece before Michael Amir Murillo netted a consolation goal for Panama.

In the day’s other Group C match, the United States beat Bolivia 2-0.

