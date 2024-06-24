Corps Commander Balochistan visits Sikh Gurdwara

QUETTA: Corps Commander Balochistan Corps, Lieutenant General Rahat Naseem Ahmed Khan, visited Sikh Gurdwara in Quetta.

The Sikh community presented him with their traditional chadar, saropa. The Corps Commander went to the Gurdwara and offered Ardas (prayer), according to a statement issued today. On the occasion, personalities from different religions expressed their ideas to promote inter-religious harmony.

In his address, the Corps Commander said that inter-faith harmony, tolerance and brotherhood are very important for the development and prosperity of our country. He said, “We should respect each other’s religious beliefs and promote social harmony.”

During the ceremony, langar was distributed and all participants took part in it, setting an example of unity and harmony. A young man performed a traditional martial art called gatka which was liked and appreciated by the participants.