AIRLINK 86.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.14%)
BOP 4.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1%)
CNERGY 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
DFML 37.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.79%)
DGKC 91.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.68 (-2.85%)
FCCL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-3.28%)
FFBL 33.74 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (3.28%)
FFL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
GGL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HASCOL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.43%)
HBL 126.25 Increased By ▲ 4.33 (3.55%)
HUBC 158.29 Increased By ▲ 12.64 (8.68%)
HUMNL 11.08 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (5.52%)
KEL 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.11%)
KOSM 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.39%)
MLCF 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.42%)
OGDC 133.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.19%)
PAEL 25.40 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.28%)
PIBTL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.8%)
PPL 119.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.36%)
PRL 24.58 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.99%)
PTC 12.28 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.49%)
SEARL 59.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.8%)
SNGP 65.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.92%)
SSGC 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.79%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.57%)
TRG 63.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.78%)
UNITY 27.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.78%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.03%)
BR100 8,341 Increased By 31.1 (0.37%)
BR30 26,457 Increased By 506.8 (1.95%)
KSE100 78,810 Increased By 9 (0.01%)
KSE30 25,474 Increased By 35.6 (0.14%)
Jun 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-06-24

Mangi Dam construction: Balochistan govt releases Rs861m in FY 2023-24

APP Published 24 Jun, 2024 07:00am

QUETTA: The incumbent Balochistan government has released Rs861 million in the current financial year 2023-24 to expedite the construction work on Mangi Dam to provide clean water to the residents of Quetta.

The provincial government soon after taking the charge has released the funds for the construction of Mangi Dam to ensure the provision of safe drinking water to the masses of Quetta city.

Mangi Dam being constructed with the cost of Rs 19 billion would provide 80 million gallons of water daily to Quetta city and surrounding areas, an official of Balochistan government said.

He said Mangi Dam would be completed soon as per the schedule as the development work on Mangi Dam had been accelerated.

He said that the construction of the Mangi Dam would help overcome the shortfall of water in the area where rain water is the only source of filling the dams.

With the completion of Mangi Dam the water shortage issue would be resolved in the provincial capital, he added.

He said resolving water issue was the top priority of the incumbent government.

He added that steps were being taken to achieve the target and to ensure availability of safe drinking water to the people of the province.

The Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti lead government has also released Rs 351 million to shift 493 water supply schemes to solar energy in different districts of Balochistan till the end of June in the current financial year 2023-24 under various phases of the project of solarization of existing water supply schemes.

Mangi Dam construction Mangi Dam

Comments

200 characters

Mangi Dam construction: Balochistan govt releases Rs861m in FY 2023-24

Foreign travel ban on non-filers: NICOP holders, minors, students to be exempted

Disposal of immovable property: 15pc flat rate on gain proposed

Parties stand divided over anti-terrorism operation

Centre approves FC deployment in AJK

PFVA demands restoration of 1pc tax regime

KP to receive Rs1212bn in the head of federal transfers

Non-performing bank loans: Finance bill proposes amendments in 7th Schedule

Value-added textile exporters reject 29pc standard taxation

PM describes protection of citizens and foreigners as ‘paramount state priority’

HEC signs contract to automate Pakistani universities

Read more stories