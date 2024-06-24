AIRLINK 86.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.14%)
Pakistan Print 2024-06-24

Five martyred soldiers laid to rest

NNI Published 24 Jun, 2024 07:00am

RAWALPINDI: Five soldiers martyred in a landmine explosion in Kurram district were laid to rest with full military honors in their native areas.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said a large number of senior service officers, families of the martyrs, and residents attended the funeral prayers and burial ceremonies.

The fallen heroes were Havaldar Aqeel Ahmed (33 years, district Okara), Lance Naik Muhammad Tafeer (30 years, district Poonch), sepoy Anoush Rafoon (24 years, district Attock), sepoy Muhammad Azam Khan (26 years, district Haripur) and sepoy Haroon William (29 years, Islamabad).

ISPR soldiers martyred Kurram district landmine explosion

