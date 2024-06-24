Zartaj Gul made SIC parliamentary leader

ISLAMABAD: PTI leader and MNA Zartaj Gul appointed as the parliamentary leader of Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) in National Assembly on Sunday.

The National Assembly Secretariat issued a notification regarding her appointment as SIC had submitted Zartaj Gul’s nomination papers to NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq on June 21.

The PTI founding chairman Imran Khan approved Zartaj Gul’s appointment as the parliamentary leader.

Previously, PTI had proposed four names for the position in the National Assembly, including Zartaj Gul, Sahibzada Mehboob Sultan, Zain Qureshi, and Ahmed Chattha.

However, after Khan’s approval, NA speaker issued the notification, appointing Zartaj Gul as SIC’s parliamentary leader in lower house of parliament.

